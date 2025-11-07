It appears the race to soundtrack this year’s Detty December is officially underway. New Music Friday is back, and Nigeria’s biggest stars are battling it out for dominance, delivering a dazzling mix of hip-hop introspection, Afropop bangers, and Alté-infused grooves.

Leading the charge are the revered rap duo Show Dem Camp with their 11th studio album, Afrika Magik, a project that once again confirms their status as consistent purveyors of quality rap music. The project is already proving to be a treasure trove of gems, but their collaboration with the rising Afro-fusion star, Taves, is the one already stealing hearts.

Meanwhile, Johnny Drille makes a significant and rather bold pivot. The Mavin Records singer, traditionally known for his distinctive Alternative R&B sound, has slid fully into the Afropop lane with a brand-new jam that feels like a fresh, high-energy chapter for his career.

Not to be left out, Korede Bello channels his inner Asake on a track called “Numba 1,” delivering an unmistakable December-ready groove.

Adding to the week’s eclectic lineup, Afro-fusion collective 255 drop their new album TRINITY, a collaborative masterwork featuring some of Afrobeats’ brightest voices, including Victony, Oxlade, Joeboy, Qing Madi, Bella Shmurda, and more.

Here are 10 new songs you should add to your playlist right now.

Bounce – Falz

Falz, 'the Bahd Guy', comes through with a trademark high-energy track perfect for the dance floor. While Falz is known for his witty social commentary, "Bounce" appears to be a pure, unadulterated party anthem. It's a vibe-setter designed to make you move, focusing on the sheer fun of a night out.

Pressure – Show Dem Camp, Taves

From SDC's new album Afrika Magik, "Pressure" is a beautiful collision of introspective hip-hop and soulful Afro-fusion. The track sees the rap duo, Tec and Ghost, shedding their usual bravado. The song delves into themes of love, longing, and the internal struggle that comes with life and ambition. Taves' graceful vocal performance blends seamlessly with the smooth hip-hop and folk-textured production.

I’m Available – Johnny Drille

Johnny Drille made a bold and successful pivot from his signature Alternative R&B, stepping into the vibrant world of Afropop with "I'm Available." This new single is a declaration of undivided romantic devotion and readiness. The song is an upbeat, catchy expression of a lover making himself completely and enthusiastically available to his partner. It mixes Drille’s acoustic sound with bright, infectious Afropop rhythm, proving his versatility.

ENJOYMENT – Poco Leee, Mavo, Diamond Boy

Choreographer-turned-artiste Poco Leee teams up with Afrobeats viral sensation Mavo and Diamond Boy for "ENJOYMENT," a track whose title is its clear mission statement. This is a high-octane Afrobeats single blends Amapiano with street-infused energy.

Belinda – L.A.X, Olamide

Afro-pop star L.A.X links up with the legendary Olamide Badoo for "Belinda," which promises to be a rhythmic fusion of Afrobeats and highlife sensibilities. The track is expected to be a classic Afropop ode to a love interest, with both artists bringing their distinct melodic flows. Olamide's street credibility mixed with L.A.X's smooth vocal delivery is a potent combination, creating a catchy tune that’s built for radio and essential for partying this festive season.

A Lot – 255, Victony

As part of the collective 255's new album TRINITY, the collaboration "A Lot" featuring Victony is a standout track. It’s a masterful blend of the collective's collaborative energy with Victony's unique vocal texture. It’s groovy. It’s a great way to kickstart your weekend.

Numba 1 – Korede Bello

Korede Bello’s "Numba 1" is his immediate entry into the December contention. This track is a purposeful shift towards a high-energy Afropop, reminiscent of the vibrant, percussive energy popularised by artists like Asake. The song is a feel-good anthem designed for crowded clubs and tailor-made for Detty December.

Waka – Mavins, Don Jazzy, JVXN, Deeno

The legendary Mavin Records, helmed by Don Jazzy, presents a new collaborative single, "Waka," introducing new faces Jvxn and Deeno. This track is a showcase for the label's next generation, blending Don Jazzy's production genius with the fresh energy of highly-rated singers Jvxn and Deeno.

Life Of The Party – DJames, Berri-Tiga

Award-winning British DJ and producer DJames, known globally as the “King of Blends,” teams up with Nigerian hitmaker Berri-Tiga for "Life Of The Party," a vibrant Afrobeats single now streaming on all platforms. The opening line "Hide your babe, the party just got started", captures the mischievous and magnetic energy of the track. It's a quintessential party starter, built on a driving rhythm, catchy synth lines, and Berri-Tiga's infectious vocal delivery, making it instantly Detty December ready and a serious contender for the season’s biggest banger.

2AM In Lagos – boistory, Rvdical the Kid

