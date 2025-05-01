Kaestyle marks Headies outing with new EP 'Rookies Don't Sound This Good'

Following his outing at the recently held 17th Headies, where he was nominated for the Rookie of the Year prize, rising Afrobeats star Kaestyle has released a new EP.

The three-track EP, 'Rookie's Don't Sound This Good,' comes after he failed to pick up the prize.

Undaunted, Kaestyle's new EP speaks to his mindset as a vast star, combining genres with a rich infusion of his cultural influences to create an exciting sound winning him mainstream attention.

With ‘Rookies don’t sound this good,’ Kaestyle confidently states that artistry surpasses the Rookie tag as he delivered records only a well-rounded star can deliver.

The three-track project kicks off with 'Chineke,' a breezy opener featuring emerging talent Starsamm, where Kaestyle playfully confesses how overwhelmed he is by his love interest, so much so that only God (Chineke) can save him.

The energy carries into 'How Much,' where he shows emotional honesty by sharing the blurred lines between desire, temptation, and affection over party-starting production that showcases his hitmaking credentials.

The project closes with 'a.o.m.g (Ahead of My Game),' on which he reflects on his rise from modest beginnings, declaring his growth and sense of purpose with lyrical sharpness and calm confidence.

The EP is Kaestyle's way of making it clear that he’s not just here to participate, but instead to dominate as he possesses the artistry to command attention and wow listeners.

Kaestyle reacted to the Headies loss by congratulating the winner and making it clear that his hit collaboration with label mate and Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay deserved a nod for Best Collaboration.