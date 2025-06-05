Asake announces a new album titled 'Money'

Two time Grammy nomianted superstar Asake has announced a new album titled 'Money.

He made this revelation in a post on his X account on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The album titled 'Money' is likely derived from one of his nick names as he's famously known as "Mr Money" among his fans.

His debut LP is also titled 'Mr Money With The Vibes,' which further underlines the title for is upcoming fourth LP.

The album will be his fourth LP in 4 years and his fifth project since 2022 where he announced himself on the mainstream with his hit filled EP 'Ololade Asake'.

The album comes off the back of the release of his third album in 2024 titled 'Lungu Boy'. The album enoyed huge commercial success and was also named the best-selling album of 2024 by TurnTable Charts.

The album debuted at No. 1 and spent a record-breaking 15 weeks at the top of the chart.

It became Asake's third consecutive project to achieve this feat after his sophomore album, 'Work of Art,' dominated 2023 and his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' also finished 2022 as the NO. 1 album.

Asake was also named the best-selling Artist in Nigeria in 2024 as he retained his crown thus becoming the first artist to receive this award for three consecutive years.

Since breaking into the mainstream, Asake has become one of Afrobeats' greatest hitmakers. His run of hit singles since January 2022 has been widely regarded by fans and critics as one of the greatest runs in Nigerian mainstream pop music this century.