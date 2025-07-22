DJ Big N calls Rema a stubborn boy who does whatever he wants

In a recent appearance on the Afrobeats Podcast, DJ Big N, who is the in-house disc jockey for Mavin Records, described Rema as a divergent who has a clear plan for all he intends to do at different points in his career.

According to Big N, Rema is a star who has a clear vision of his music and knows exactly what he wants to do at every point.

"What Rema is going to do in 2027. He's someone who has already mapped his success journey and at every level, he already knows where he wants to be."

He also described the Grammy-nominated star as a stubborn artist who is bold enough to do whatever he wants and who will one day become the face of global music.

"He's going to be the poster boy for music in general. He's a stubborn boy who dares to be different, and there are not many like him."

DJ Big N's praise for Rema is the latest among the accolades the hitmaker has received. Since breaking into the mainstream in 2019, Rema has become one of Nigeria's most exciting talent whose music consistently push creative boundaries.

In a recent series of posts on his X page, Rema gave insight into some of the artistic motivations behind his sophomore album 'HEIS'.

According to the Benin-born star, the music was both a desire to restore Afrobeats to its roots and a desire to share his creative influences that combine Chinese astrology, Anime, his Benin Heritage, and diverse musical influences.