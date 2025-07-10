Rema explains why his album 'HEIS' was for the real fans

July 10, 2025, marks the first anniversary of Rema's sophomore album 'HEIS' , and the superstar is marking the moment by sharing some insights into the project's artistic depth.

In a series of posts on X, which he tags "Author's Notes," Rema shared that although he highlighted the need to restore Afrobeats to its roots as one of the motivations for his sophomore album, there was more artistic depth to the project than he initially shared.

The Grammy nominee shared that there was some symbolism around the album that he kept private.

In the posts on X, he shared that the album had to be released in 2024, which marks the year of the dragon in Chinese astrology, which is also the year he was born (2000).

"I was born in a Dragon year, if you know what it is, you’d get a hint of why HEIS needed to happen in 2024. I hinted the dragon in Bounce cover art (which was the first song I teased the concept of my RAGE)".

He added that he left hints as to his state of mind and the symbolism of his album in the cover art of his previous projects, 'Ravage' and 'Raves and Roses'.

According to Rema, the album he prevailed on his label not to market the album but instead treat it like an underground project, which will be better appreciated by fans who wanted the "story" rather than the "rush".

"I told the label It never needed a fancy roll out , it needed to feel like an underground project from an underground Artist only the core Ravers can carry this weight. it was not for surface level supporters here for the ‘good time’ I know how well they switch up when you don’t feed them their dopamine. This is for the people who are here for the ‘story’. I limited it as much as I could, no CD’s, merch or Vinyls yet. It didn’t need to feel sold, it needed to be discovered , hated , loved & respected in its own front."

He also revealed that he co-produced some songs on the album, as there were some emotions he couldn't properly convey with words.