Despite being regarded as Nigeria's greatest rapper, Olamide refuses to be boxed as a hip-hop artist

In a recent interview with Content Creator and Producer Korty EO, legendary Nigerian musician Olamide spoke on his music and running one of Nigeria's biggest music labels.

The rapper, who recently released a new self-titled album, stated that while he may be primarily considered a rapper, he refuses to be confined to being solely a hip-hop act.



"I fell in love with music. You can't box me and call me a rapper or tell me "this is what Olamide is into."I love music, and you're not going to tell me when to make XYZ sound."

Olamide's position on refusing to be restricted as a rapper is reflective of his illustrious career, which has been propelled by his ability to combine his hip hop influences with other genres like Afrobeats and Fuji.

In his latest album, 'Olamide', further underscored this point as it held several Pop songs that captured his hitmaking ability.

In the interview, he shared that while he has become widely regarded for his success as a label executive and businessman, being business-minded can become a stumbling block to creativity.

"Sometimes, being too business-minded can limit creativity because you start to think about whether some things will work once the idea comes to your head instead of just doing it."



He, however, stated that he would rather have a combination than just being solely a creative.

Olamide is popularly known for his songwriting, which shone extensively in the career of award-winning superstar Asake, whom he signed to YBNL. He shared that he enjoys writing music more than performing.

In a career that has spanned 15 years, Olamide has become one of Nigeria's most decorated musicians and successful label bosses



His latest album is another addition to his legacy, which, in the interview, he credits to hard work and divine blessings.