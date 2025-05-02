Davido's 'With You' featuring Omah Lay sets new record on Spotify Nigeria

In another landmark feat, Davido has made history on Spotify Nigeria with his hit single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay, which sets a new record for the highest opening first week.

The song pulled 4.98 million streams to surpass the record previously set by Davido's 'Funds' featuring OdumoduBlvck and Chike.

This feat comes a week after Davido made history on Nigeria's foremost music chart with the hit single 'With You' which reached the summit of the TurnTable Top 100, thus making him the first artist to score a chart topper in 6 consecutive years.

The song off Davido's recently released fifth album '5ive' becomes his 11th NO. 1 song the TurnTable Top 100 with the first being his mega hit single 'FEM' in 2020.

Davido's 'Five' has delivered 3 chart-topping singles with 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring OdumoduBlvck and Chike.



Davido's latest record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of Nigeria's greatest musicians, whose music has shaped Afrobeats for over a decade.



Following the release of his new album, the 5-time Grammy nominee is set to embark on the '5 Alive' tour.

The multi-award-winning star announced 13 dates, including the 60,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the United Kingdom, which he will be headlining in the landmark concert alongside American hip hop icon 50 Cent and multi-Grammy-winning singer Mary J Blige.

Davido will make two stops in Canada. The 5 Alive tour will visit the famous 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena and the 10,000-seater Place Bell.

The major part of the tour will take place in the United States, where Davido announced 10 dates, including the famous State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Barclays Centre in Texas.