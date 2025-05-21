Davido's hit single 'With You' makes Spotify's song of the summer list

Five-time Grammy-nominated superstar Davido and fast-rising Afrobeats star Chella are among the artists whose songs have been piped by Spotify to be one of the anthems for Summer 2025.

Davido's hit single 'With You', featuring Omah Lay and Chella's viral hit 'My Darling,' made the list, which also includes the trending global hit 'Shake It To The Max' by Ghanaian star Moliy.

Among the songs that made the list are Alex Warren's viral TikTok hit 'Ordinary,' Charlie XCX's 'Party 4 U,' and Drake & PartyNextDoor's 'Nokia,' which many consider the leading contender.

Chella's 'My Darling' is an infectious song that blends Highlife melodies with his witty and comical writing to create a pop record that won the hearts of listeners, especially on TikTok.

Davido's 'With You', released as one of the songs off his fifth album '5ive', enjoyed huge commercial success that broke streaming records and extended Davido's record as the artist with the most consecutive NO. 1 songs on Nigeria's foremost music chart.

The song produced by Tempoe packs a captivating melody that blends the funk-infused Highlife music that dominated Nigeria in the 1970s and 1980s and was popularised by singers like Felix Liberty, whom Davido credited as one of his inspirations for the song.

The potential of scoring another summer hit is proof of Davido's status as a prolific hitmaker whose music has shaped he soundscape and contributed to the global exportation of Afrobeats.