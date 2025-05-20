Davido hosts Nigerian music legend Bright Chimezie in Lagos

Davido hosted Bright Chimezie in Lagos after the legend shared his love for Davido's new single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay off his recently released fifth album '5ive'.

Video clips shared online captured Davido receving Bright Chimezie at the lobby of a particular establishment were he hosted the music legend in the company of some friends and associates.

Another clip also captured the moment Davido video called his uncle and Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, and his wife to speak with the music legend.

Nigerian music legend Bright Chimezie has earlier reacted to Davido's trending hit single.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the legendary singer danced to the song before appreciating Davido and Omah Lay for the song, which samples his classic hit record 'Because of English'.

The song, produced by super producer Tempoe, combined the melodic fusion of Highlife and Funk, popularised in the 1970s and 80s in Nigeria by stars like Bright Chimezie, to deliver a record that is now a fan favourite.

The single is the latest growing trend of Nigerian stars drawing inspiration from old Nigerian music.

In 2024, Tems sampled Seyi Sodimu's 1997 classic song 'Love Me Jeje' for the Grammy-winning song of the same title.

Asake also sampled Jazzman Olofin and Adewale Ayuba's 'Raise The Roof' for his Sarz-produced single 'Active' feat Travis Scott.

Following the release of his new album, the 5-time Grammy nominee is set to embark on the '5 Alive' tour.