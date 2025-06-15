Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that he will no longer be performing alongside Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent at the latter's concert in London, UK.

The concert, which is part of 50 Cent’s Legacy tour, is scheduled to be held on July 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Davido made his decision to pull out of the concert known in a statement shared on his Instagram stories on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker clarified that his decision was not a result of poor ticket sales, explaining that "it is a matter of principle and respect for my craft." He added that the concert would continue as planned, but without him.

Davido, however, assured his fans that his other shows scheduled for this summer will continue as planned.

The statement reads, "Over the past few weeks, I have extended my full support and professionalism to The Neto Future Group, promoters of @iconicpresents, with the sincere intention of delivering a performance that meets the high standards my fans deserve.

"Despite strong fan support and impressive ticket sales, there have been major misalignments regarding the event’s execution, particularly concerning key elements required to uphold the integrity and quality of my performance.

“Unfortunately, these issues remain unresolved.

“As a result, I regret to inform you that I will no longer be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3rd. Please note, the show still holds, but without Davido.

“My team and I have worked tirelessly in preparation, and I am incredibly grateful to the thousands of fans who purchased tickets in anticipation. This decision is not a reflection of turnout or support; it is a matter of principle and respect for my craft, my fans, and the culture I represent.

ALSO READ: Davido names the American rapper who was his favourite childhood artist

"London, I’ll see you guys soon, I promise!