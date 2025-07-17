13 years since the release of 'Omo Baba Olowo': The Genesis of Davido's Greatness

Davido first burst onto the scene as a fresh-faced faced bumbling teenager next to the calm, confident Naeto C on his breakout single 'Back When'.

Tapping a top-class rapper and hiring the legendary Clarence Peters to shoot the music video was a big statement from the 17-year-old who had big ambitions of his own.

With that single, Davido dug his fingers into the mainstream, and it wouldn't take long before he sank his teeth into it with his smash hit record 'Dami Duro', which effectively took him from new star to superstardom.

When he won the 2012 Headies Next Rated prize, it was an endorsement of what is expected to be an illustrious career.



He would go on to document his early rise and give notice of his impending domination with his debut album 'Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis' released on July 17th, 2012.

Davido - Omo Baba Olowo Album Art

"Omo Baba Olowo" is a memorable line from his hit single 'Dami Duro' translates into "Son of the rich man" in English.



It's the boldness to own up to the privilege of being born into great wealth and fortune, for which many mock him, that shapes his debut LP.

Embracing his essence, Davido used this to brand himself as a privileged young man with the desire to make a name for himself in an industry where wealth never guaranteed success.

The 17-track album offered the earliest robust insight into the endearing nature of Davido's art, whose primary purpose is to delight.

His Afrobeats-tuned writing, his vibrant delivery, and industrious melodies make for easily digestible songs that don't demand much from listeners. Although his artistry will grow and be fine-tuned to fit into different eras of Nigerian music, he will retain the delightful approach to his music.

Davido wanted to make a name for himself as a musician, and he knew he had to clock in overtime if he was to defy the rich, entitled kid stereotype. This hard work brought him early success, which he boldly celebrates on the album opener 'All of You'.



The declaration of his superiority was rumoured to have set him at odds with some of the A-list stars and top dogs of the time. However, with the music to back his claim and the resources to advance his agenda, there was little anyone could do to stop his ascent.

Having signaled his mainstream takeover with the hit single 'Dami Duro,' he showed that he had more in the tank with the lineup of hits that filled his album.



'Gbon Gbon', 'Ekuro', and 'Bless Me' featuring Mr. May D were some of the hits Davido used to dominate speakers around the country and ensured all ears and eyes were securely on him.

While some superstars build their crew as they make their way up the industry, Davido came with the HKN crew that included his musician cousins Shina Rambo and B-Red, who appeared on four tracks on the album.



Davido showed devotion to his friends and family long before he would build his famous 30 Billion Gang, and before he adopted the mantra "we rise by lifting others".

His immediate impact in the mainstream was not only characterized by the hit songs that shaped the album but also by the guest appearances from the legendary 2Baba and the era-defining rapper Ice Prince.

These collaboration shows his ability to call on the biggest stars of that era, just as he did for the music video for 'Dami Duro' in which he had fellow minted Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The album played a pivotal role in announcing him as a star who has the ears for hit songs and superlative skills to deliver them in a manner that wins over listeners.



This sheer ability to dish out hit songs on command and the desire to showcase the flambouyance that defines the superstar life would set Davido apart.