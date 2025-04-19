Over 80,000 fans in attendance as Burna Boy makes African history in Stade De France

On April 18, global music superstar Burna Boy made history by headlining a sold-out show at the iconic Stade De France in Paris.

Performing to a massive crowd of over 80,698 people, award-winning megastar Burna Boy delivered an unforgettable night filled with energy, surprise moments, and pure Afrofusion magic.

As the first African artist to headline the stadium, the night captures his status as one of the leading voices whose music is putting African music on the global map.

It also underscores his popularity in France where he his hit singles have earned multiple certifications.

The show kicked off with an electrifying performance by Nissi and Fireboy DML, who lit up the stage with their single 'Nobody.'

Their powerful performance got the crowd on their feet and talking all over social media.

From the moment Burna Boy stepped on stage, the energy was sky-high, and fans were taken on a musical journey through his biggest hits, storytelling, and captivating stage presence.

Burna Boy also surprised fans by bringing out Shallipopi, and together, they performed a remix of Shallipopi’s viral hit 'Laho', a moment that set the internet on fire.

He also welcomed Joé Dwèt Filé, joining him on stage to perform their collaboration '4KampeII', and later brought out Dadju to the crowd’s roaring excitement, then UK Rapper Dave whom he performed their hit single 'Location'.

Each appearance added flavour to the show, showcasing Burna Boy’s global reach and rich musical connections.

This historic night at Stade De France was a celebration of culture, unity, and music without borders.