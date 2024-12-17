Burna Boy to release new single 'Bundle' as soundtrack for Detty December

Burna Boy is set to release a new single titled 'Bundle'.

Following a busy 2024, Burna Boy is gearing up to close the year with a bang with the release of a new single that will soundtrack the Detty December festivities.

In a new update on his X account, Burna Boy will release his new single on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

The Grammy winner earlier teased the single with a post on his Twitter page which was also followed by a similar post by his long-term collaborator Telz who produced several songs on his Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall'.

The single will be Burna Boy's second release of 2024 and a follow-up on his Grammy-nominated single 'Higher' whose music video saw him take an emotional trip back to his hometown of Port Harcourt.



The single wraps up what has been a record-setting year for Burna Boy who earlier in the year, became the first African artist to perform at the Grammys main ceremony where he shared the stage with rapper 21 Savage and R&B icon Brandy.