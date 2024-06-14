ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

Adeayo Adebiyi

The international superstar Burna Boy has broken his record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the United States.

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US
Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

Recommended articles

In another record-making feat, Burna Boy has become the African artist with the highest-grossing concert in the United States.

In a post shared on Jun2 13, 2024 by Touring Data, Burna Boy grossed $1.725 million at the 'I Told Them' tour at the Capital One Arena in Washington on March 7, 2024. This feat sees Burna Boy break his previous African record set at the TD Garden in Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy's history-making feat is a testament to his status as the leading African artist globally as the superstar continues to record many African firsts.

Earlier in the year, Burna Boy made history when he became the first African artist to perform at the Grammy main ceremony after he shared the stage alongside 21 Savage and Brandy for a performance of his hit single 'Sittin' On Top Of The World'.

At the 66th Grammys, Burna Boy also became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated outside of the global categories after his song 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' got the nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Burna Boy has kicked off 2024 on a stellar note with his guest appearance on the remix of Titom & Yuppe's 'Twala Bam' remix which made history by becoming the first South African lead song to reach the summit of TurnTable Top 100.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian singer Jibromah embarks on singing marathon to break 105-hour record

Nigerian singer Jibromah embarks on singing marathon to break 105-hour record

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

MultiChoice says subscribers in Nigeria dropped by 18% due to economic decline

MultiChoice says subscribers in Nigeria dropped by 18% due to economic decline

'Home Alone' movie house up for $5.25m sale

'Home Alone' movie house up for $5.25m sale

Action thriller with Raz Adeoti, Ireti Doyle 'Son of the Soil' wraps up production

Action thriller with Raz Adeoti, Ireti Doyle 'Son of the Soil' wraps up production

Falz's 'Before The Feast' is an effective appetiser [Review]

Falz's 'Before The Feast' is an effective appetiser [Review]

The car tumbled 3 times - Ruger recalls ghastly car accident in 2023

The car tumbled 3 times - Ruger recalls ghastly car accident in 2023

Yvonne Jegede blasts 'small-minded' Nedu Wazobia for talking about her

Yvonne Jegede blasts 'small-minded' Nedu Wazobia for talking about her

Afrobeats star Camidoh discusses love & impermanence on ‘Nothing Last Forever’

Afrobeats star Camidoh discusses love & impermanence on ‘Nothing Last Forever’

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album 'Superstar'

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Tems shares the inspiration behind her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Tems shares the inspiration behind her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

D'banj to release the sequel to his classic album 'Entertainer'

D'banj announces the sequel to his classic album 'Entertainer' released 16 years ago