Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

In another record-making feat, Burna Boy has become the African artist with the highest-grossing concert in the United States.

In a post shared on Jun2 13, 2024 by Touring Data, Burna Boy grossed $1.725 million at the 'I Told Them' tour at the Capital One Arena in Washington on March 7, 2024. This feat sees Burna Boy break his previous African record set at the TD Garden in Boston.

Burna Boy's history-making feat is a testament to his status as the leading African artist globally as the superstar continues to record many African firsts.

Earlier in the year, Burna Boy made history when he became the first African artist to perform at the Grammy main ceremony after he shared the stage alongside 21 Savage and Brandy for a performance of his hit single 'Sittin' On Top Of The World'.

At the 66th Grammys, Burna Boy also became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated outside of the global categories after his song 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' got the nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance.