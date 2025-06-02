Burna Boy tells critics who don't want him to perform in Burkina Faso to burn in hell

Burna Boy is not holding back in his reaction to the heavy criticism he has faced over his desire to give the people of Burkina Faso a free concert.
In a post on the Instagram story of NSOW TV, Burna Boy shared that he was shocked by the negative reactions and insisted that the critics don't have the right to tell him what he can or can not do in any part of Africa.
The Grammy winner further shared that while he has nothing to gain from anyone, this hasn't stopped him from doing great work.
"I said I wanted to do a free show in Burkina Faso and I got a lot of Positivity but at the same time, surprisingly some Morons said a lot of unbelievably negative shit that had me in shock.
1. I'm sorry but YOU are not qualified to even speak my name If your only contribution to this world is typing dumb comments or talking into your cheap Ringlight and Phone.
2. How can you tell me what to do for any part of my home "AFRICA" when Nobody in the history of your Family tree has done anything
significant or even at all for any part of Africa or even planet Earth as a whole.
3. I have nothing to gain from anybody, and I don't owe anyone anything, but that never stopped me from doing the great work I do; my integrity is unquestionable.
Therefore, burn in hell if you said anything negative."
Burna Boy's reaction comes after some critics described his offer as an unnecessary distraction for the West African country that is currently undergoing a critical moment in its political history.
Earlier in May, the Nigerian superstar disclosed his desire to headline a free concert in Burkina Faso.
The West African country has attracted global attention courtesy of its young military ruler, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who in 2022 took over the government in a coup.
Traore's reforms and vocal rejection of imperialism have attracted praise among millions of people, especially among young Africans who see him as a revolutionary force.
While the Grammy winner is no longer likely to perform in Burkina Faso, he is set to continue what has been a busy 2025 on stage.
This year, the hitmaker made history by filling up the 80,000-capacity Stade De France in Paris.
He also became the first African artist to fill The Coop Arena in Manchester, England's biggest indoor arena.
Fans are awaiting his upcoming 8th album, 'No Sign of Weakness', expected to be released later in the year.