Burna Boy tells critics who don't want him to perform in Burkina Faso to burn in hell

Burna Boy is not holding back in his reaction to the heavy criticism he has faced over his desire to give the people of Burkina Faso a free concert.

In a post on the Instagram story of NSOW TV, Burna Boy shared that he was shocked by the negative reactions and insisted that the critics don't have the right to tell him what he can or can not do in any part of Africa.

The Grammy winner further shared that while he has nothing to gain from anyone, this hasn't stopped him from doing great work.

"I said I wanted to do a free show in Burkina Faso and I got a lot of Positivity but at the same time, surprisingly some Morons said a lot of unbelievably negative shit that had me in shock.

1. I'm sorry but YOU are not qualified to even speak my name If your only contribution to this world is typing dumb comments or talking into your cheap Ringlight and Phone.

2. How can you tell me what to do for any part of my home "AFRICA" when Nobody in the history of your Family tree has done anything

significant or even at all for any part of Africa or even planet Earth as a whole.

3. I have nothing to gain from anybody, and I don't owe anyone anything, but that never stopped me from doing the great work I do; my integrity is unquestionable.

Therefore, burn in hell if you said anything negative."