Burna Boy says his next songs are only for fans who attend his concerts

In a post on the Instagram page of his album channel, Burna Boy announced that his next set of singles will be released exclusively for fans who bought his concert tickets.

The Grammy winner added that those who don't fit into this category should respectfully go elsewhere.

"The "No sign of weakness" album and any music BURNA BOY drops till further Notice, will strictly be for BURNA BOY CONCERT TICKET BUYERS ONLY. IF you don't fit into that category, GO elsewhere. #Respectfully."

The announcement comes as he's gearing up for the release of his 8th album titled 'No Sign of Weakness', for which he recently held private listening events in the US and UK.

The move to make his next releases only accessible to concert ticket buyers communicates a likely desire to segment his followership and give priority to paying fans.

A large number of Nigerian listeners would consequently be exempted from the fan group that will receive access to his next releases, since he has not held a headline concert in Nigeria since January 1, 2023.

While Burna Boy may not have given his Nigerian fans a live music experience, he has continued to set notable records on the global stage.

He recently sold out The Co-op Manchester, England's biggest indoor Arena.

The concert which took place on April 21, 2025, comes just days after the Grammy winner made history by filling up the 80,000 capacity Stade De France in Paris.