Burna Boy says he wants to headline a free concert in Burkina Faso

The Nigerian superstar made this known in a post on his Instagram story on May 17, 2025, where he shared his desire to headline a concert in Burkina Faso.

"If possible it will be a honor for me to give the people of Burkina Faso a free Burna Boy Concert sometime this year insha allah," the post reads.

The West African country has attracted global attention courtesy of its young military ruler, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who in 2022 took over the government in a coup.

Traore's reforms and vocal rejection of imperialism have attracted praise among millions of people, especially among young Africans who see him as a revolutionary force.

Burna Boy's Burkina Faso fans can expect him to bring the impressive stagemanship with which he has become one of the biggest artists from Africa.

While the Grammy winner has not performed in Africa a lot, earlier in the year, he headlined a sold-out concert in Kenya.

It's on the global stage that he has showcased his superstar status courtesy of his historic sold-out shows, with the latest being at The Co-op Manchester which is England's biggest indoor Arena.

The concert which took place on April 21, 2025, comes just days after the Grammy winner made history by filling up the 80,000 capacity Stade De France in Paris.

2025 is already off to an eventful start for the superstar who has announced a new album titled 'No Sign of Weakness', expected to be released later in the year.