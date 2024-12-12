Burna Boy delights fans as he teases new single 'Bundle'

Burna Boy might have a new single on the way.

Following a busy 2024, Burna Boy is gearing up to close the year with a bang with the release of a new single that will soundtrack the Detty December festivities.

In a new update on The Outsiders Instagram channel, Burna Boy hinted at the release of the new single with a post of the title "Bundle By Bundle".

The Grammy winner earlier teased the single with a post on his Twitter page which was also followed by a similar post by his long-term collaborator Telz who produced several songs on his Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall'.

The single will be Burna Boy's second release of 2024 and a follow-up on his Grammy-nominated single 'Higher' whose music video saw him take an emotional trip back to his hometown of Port Harcourt.



The single is expected to drop in the coming weeks as Burna Boy wraps up what has been a record-setting year.