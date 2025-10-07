Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr Submit Songs for the 2026 Grammy Awards

Nigeria’s grip on global music continues to tighten, and the 2026 Grammy submissions prove it. With Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr all vying for nominations across major categories, Afrobeats continue shaping the mainstream conversation. The submissions range from Album of the Year to Best African Music Performance.

The 2026 Grammy Landscape

Since introducing the Best African Music Performance category in 2023, the Grammys have become an even more important stage for Nigerian music. Artists are now not only contenders in the African-specific categories but also in major fields like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. The 2026 submissions reveal just how ambitious Nigeria's biggest names are, with Wizkid leading the pack in sheer numbers, Burna Boy pushing both African and global categories, and Ayra Starr making bold claims in top-tier spaces.

1. Wizkid, Morayo (Album of the Year, Best Global Album)

Wizkid’s sixth studio album, Morayo, is his most personal project yet . Released in November 2024, the album is named after his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun, and translates to ‘I see joy’ in Yoruba. It features collaborations with Asake, Jazmine Sullivan, Brent Faiyaz, and Tiakola, as well as production led by P2J. The record blends global R&B with Afrobeats’ signature sound. Its critical acclaim and deeply personal narrative make it a strong Grammy contender, and its submission in Album of the Year signals Wizkid’s determination to compete beyond regional categories.

2. Wizkid, Piece of My Heart (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best African Music Performance)

A standout single from Morayo, Piece of My Heart features Brent Faiyaz and cleverly samples Wu-Tang Clan’s 1994 hit Can It Be All So Simple. Released in October 2024, it was both a commercial success and a critical favourite, winning an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Collaboration. It smoothly blends Afrobeats, R&B, and hip-hop nostalgia. Piece of My Heart is positioned as one of Wizkid’s strongest Grammy submissions to date.

3. Wizkid, Kese (Dance) (Best Music Video)

Wizkid’s Kese (Dance) was released in November 2024. It became the fastest solo African track to reach 10 million Spotify streams, hitting the mark in just nine days. The high-energy video, directed by Wizkid himself, has been submitted for Best Music Video, highlighting his versatility as both performer and visual storyteller.

4. Wizkid, Olamide & Darkoo, Billionaires Club (Best African Music Performance)

Collaborations are at the heart of Afrobeats, and Billionaires Club is a prime example. Wizkid teamed up with Olamide and UK-based Darkoo for this uptempo anthem, which has been submitted in the Best African Music Performance category. Its infectious rhythm and cross-continental appeal make it a strong contender.

5. Burna Boy, No Sign of Weakness (Album of the Year, Best Global Album)

Burna Boy’s eighth studio album , released in July 2025, is a 16-track project featuring names like Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey. Though it charted lower on the Billboard 200 than his previous works, it still showcased his ambition to merge Afrobeats with global sounds. It has submissions in Album of the Year and Best Global Album. Burna continues his tradition of aiming for the biggest Grammy categories, refusing to be boxed into a niche.

6. Burna Boy, Love (Best African Music Performance)

Taken from "No Sign of Weakness", Love is a tender, melody-driven track that highlights Burna’s ability to balance introspection with mass appeal. Its submission in the Best African Music Performance category adds another shot at Grammy recognition for the self-proclaimed African Giant.

7. Burna Boy & Joé Dwèt Filé, Kampé III (Best Global Music Performance)

On Kampé III, Burna Boy collaborates with French artist Joé Dwèt Filé for a cross-cultural track that blends Afrobeats with French-Caribbean rhythms. Its submission for Best Global Music Performance underscores Burna’s reputation as a global bridge-builder.

8. Ayra Starr, Hot Body (Record of the Year, Song of the Year)

Ayra Starr’s Hot Body is one of 2025’s defining Afropop releases. Blending Afrobeats with dancehall and pop, it’s a warm, percussion-driven track produced by Ragee and mixed by Johnny Drille. Critics praised it as a celebration of agency and self-confidence, with Billboard calling it ‘a steamy slow-wine groove.’ The accompanying video, filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Claire Bishara, showcased Starr as a global star-in-the-making. Its submissions in both Record of the Year and Song of the Year put her on one of the Grammys’ biggest stages.

9. Ayra Starr & Wizkid, Gimme Dat (Best African Music Performance, Best Music Video)

Released in April 2025, "Gimme Dat" sees Ayra Starr team up with Wizkid for a duet that samples Mary J. Blige and Wyclef Jean’s 2000 classic 911. With its nostalgic hook and Afropop flair, the song has been submitted in both Best African Music Performance and Best Music Video. The Recording Academy will vote on the submissions in the coming weeks, with the official nominees set to be announced in November 2025. This will be Nigeria’s chance to make another historic Grammy sweep, and fans are watching closely.