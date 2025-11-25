Bankulli Premieres New Documentary Chronicles of Afrobeats

On November 22, 2025, Nigerian singer-songwriter, talent manager, composer, and music executive Abisagboola Oluseun John AKA Bankulli hosted Nigerian music industry stakeholders at Ebonylife Cinema for a private screening of his documentary, Chronicles of Afrobeats. I was privileged to be among those who got the first look at the documentary, and the exciting experience compels me to share its importance.

Over the last decade, there have been increased calls for the story of Afrobeats to be told from the West African perspective. Stakeholders cautioned that a failure to share these narratives would invariably lead to distorted versions that would minimise the contributions of Nigerians and Africans at home and abroad.

This sense of responsibility inspired Bankulli to create a documentary that draws from over two decades of robustly interacting with Nigerian music as a tireless creator, seasoned executive, avid storyteller, and passionate fan.



His privileged position has given him a front-row seat to witness the evolution of Afrobeats—from its early days in Nigeria to its rise in London and its gradual ascension to a global sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

He combines these experiences with the invaluable contributions of other major stakeholders to put together a documentary that traces the origin of Afrobeats and tracks its evolution over a period of nearly three decades.

A Historic Inquiry Into The Story of Afrobeats

Bankulli conceived the idea of producing this documentary nearly a decade ago, and over six years, he researched, collected materials, and conducted interviews with key players across three continents and multiple countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This in-depth approach is clear from the first episode, where Bankulli traces Afrobeats to its sonic and spiritual roots. Music begets music, and genres evolve to birth new ones.



The documentary fully appreciates this fact by tracing Afrobeats melodies and cadence back to Highlife music, which was then linked to the imported European guitars and medleys brought to West Africa when the first Portuguese ship docked on the coast of Accra, modern-day Ghana, in the 14th century.



Afrobeats is built on West African sonics , and the documentary fully explores this by revisiting the past and all the genres that evolved to become the pop music now being exported to a global audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Huge Educational Resource

Telling the story of Afrobeats requires insights from major stakeholders and players who contributed in different capacities across multiple eras of Nigerian music.



Bankulli calls on a long list of veteran executives, broadcasters, historians, and musicians who provide insight into Afrobeats' journey.

Prominent figures , including musicians and producers from different eras, also provide a modern context on its sonic evolution and pivotal moments.5 Chronicles of Afrobeats will provide much-needed education that encourages an appreciation of history and an acknowledgement of the contributions and sacrifices of pacesetters whose efforts are at risk of being minimised amidst the movement’s recent commercial rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Communal Effort To Document Culture

Documenting Afrobeats is a contentious subject that often creates disagreement over the accuracy of the facts and opinions deployed in telling the stories. This reality is not lost on Bankulli, who shared that his dedication to documenting Afrobeats must stem from a communal perspective rather than an individualist mindset.

Bankulli emphasised the vast economic opportunities and the immense soft power Afrobeats has provided Nigerians, as well as the cultural identity and confidence the movement has provided Africans, especially those in the diaspora. He believes the knowledge and impact of the music, culture, and movement must be preserved. “People enjoy Afrobeats and look up to the musicians, yet many people don’t know the history of the music, the inspiration and influences behind the sound, and the pivotal moments that got us here. This is why we need to come together with one voice to protect, guide, and archive the history of Afrobeats,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT