Ayo Maff's 'Dealer' is the most streamed song of 2024 on Spotify Nigeria

Ayo Maff's 'Dealer' leads the list of the most streamed songs of 2024 on Spotify Nigeria.

Spotify's 2024 Wrapped has arrived, and it's a deep dive into the hottest sounds and hidden gems Nigerians loved this year. The spotlight falls on Nigeria's vibrant music scene, a global force to be reckoned with.

Rising stars Ayo Maff and Muyeez stormed the most-streamed tracks list with tracks 'Dealer' and 'Instagram,' proving the industry's bright future.



Young Jonn's hits 'Aquafina' and 'Stronger' showcased his staying power, while Burna Boy held his own with 'Higher.' It's a dynamic blend of old and new, driving the industry forward.

Seyi Vibez's 'Different Pattern', OdumoduBlvck's 'Woto Woto Seasoning', Shallipopi's 'Cast' featuring OdumoduBlvck, and Chike & Mohbad's 'Egwu' are four songs in the top 10 released in 2023.



Like the most streamed artist list, there's also no female artist in the top 10 songs on Spotify Nigeria in 2024.

Spotify users can get their personalised 2024 Wrapped experience exclusively on the Spotify mobile app. The End of the Year Wrapped Party is also billed to take place on December 14, 2024, with performances from Ayra Starr, Joeboy, Ladi Poe, Crayon, Magixx, and Bayanni.