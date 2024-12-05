Asake is the most streamed artist on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Asake leads Spotify Nigeria end of the year chart.

Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped is here, and it’s a testament to the unparalleled influence of Nigerian music. This year, the platform shines a spotlight on the nation’s vibrant music scene, highlighting the artists, albums, and songs that captured the hearts of millions.

For the fourth year running, Nigerian artists have dominated the top 10 most-streamed list, proving the nation's unwavering love for its homegrown talent.

Asake leads the list of the most streamed artists in Nigeria after a successful year where he released his record-breaking third album 'Lungu Boy' which recorded 18 million first-week streams on Spotofy Nigeria.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022, Asake has been on a speedy ascension to global stardom thanks to his serial release of chart-topping hit singles and albums. His discography combined with his guest appearances ensured he garnered more streams in Nigeria than any other artist.

Following behind Asake is Seyi Vibez who released yet another project in 2024 while also featuring on his label Vibe INC's compilation album.



Burna Boy is the third most streamed artist on Spotify Nigeria while Wizkid (4) and Rema (5) round up the top 5. The all-male-dominated top 10 reflects the artists who have enjoyed the most attention in Nigeria this year.