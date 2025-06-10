‘They’re trying to erase us, keep leaving footprints’ - Tyler Perry gets real at BET Awards

The powerhouse behind Straw, Sistas, Madea, and countless Black stories came with a message, and he delivered it like a man who knows his mic is on and the world is listening.
Before soul powerhouse Ledisi hit the stage with “BLKWMN,” Perry shared a moment between him and his young son during a beach walk. The kind of moment you think is just cute, until it hits you with a full-circle truth bomb.
“My son said, ‘I’m walking in your footsteps,’” Perry recalled. “And I told him, ‘No, let’s walk together.’” They strolled side by side to the end of the shore.
When they looked back, the beach was covered in the child’s own trail. Aww, right? But then Perry turned that story into a metaphor that slammed harder than a season finale twist.
“Don’t miss this,” he warned. “They’re pulling our books off library shelves, scrubbing our names off buildings, and erasing our history like it’s a typo. It’s like someone wants to delete us entirely — like we were never here.”
But Perry wasn’t about to let that narrative slide without a comeback.
“Our footprints can’t be erased,” he declared. “We didn’t just leave them on land, we left them on water. From Africa to America, we’ve been making marks since before this country even had a name.”
And in classic Tyler Perry fashion, the speech wasn’t just about reflection; it was a rallying cry. “This is not the time to be silent,” he said, his voice rising. “This is the time to dig in, double down, and leave footprints everywhere you go.”
Then came the Hollywood call-out, the kind that makes execs squirm a little in their designer seats.
“I’ve made more Black millionaires than any studio in this town. Put that on record,” he said, unapologetically. “So if you’re out there grinding, dreaming, starting something from scratch, don’t stop. Don’t let anybody tell you it’s impossible. You can do it. Make your mark.”
Perry also made sure to send a bouquet of gratitude to the people who’ve lifted him through his journey: Black women.
“I love all my audience, but let’s be real, Black women have held me down like nobody else. I appreciate you more than you know,” he said, drawing cheers from the crowd.
The night itself was stacked with star power. Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with 10 nods, while heavy-hitters like Doechii, Future, GloRilla, and Drake were hot on his heels. GloRilla took the stage with her signature energy, joined by Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Teyana Taylor, and Leon Thomas.
Kevin Hart, sharp as ever, helmed the show at L.A.'s Peacock Theatre, which proceeded as planned despite protests surrounding immigration raids happening across the city.
The atmosphere was electric, but Perry’s message stood out: a soulful, urgent reminder to keep walking, keep dreaming, and keep carving space, no matter who tries to wipe it away.
