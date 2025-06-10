‘They’re trying to erase us, keep leaving footprints’ - Tyler Perry gets real at BET Awards

The powerhouse behind Straw, Sistas, Madea, and countless Black stories came with a message, and he delivered it like a man who knows his mic is on and the world is listening. Before soul powerhouse Ledisi hit the stage with “BLKWMN,” Perry shared a moment between him and his young son during a beach walk. The kind of moment you think is just cute, until it hits you with a full-circle truth bomb. “My son said, ‘I’m walking in your footsteps,’” Perry recalled. “And I told him, ‘No, let’s walk together.’” They strolled side by side to the end of the shore.

When they looked back, the beach was covered in the child’s own trail. Aww, right? But then Perry turned that story into a metaphor that slammed harder than a season finale twist. “Don’t miss this,” he warned. “They’re pulling our books off library shelves, scrubbing our names off buildings, and erasing our history like it’s a typo. It’s like someone wants to delete us entirely — like we were never here.” But Perry wasn’t about to let that narrative slide without a comeback. “Our footprints can’t be erased,” he declared. “We didn’t just leave them on land, we left them on water. From Africa to America, we’ve been making marks since before this country even had a name.”