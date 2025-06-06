Duty or Dream? The filmmaker behind ‘Ayobami’ sparks a youth awakening

What do you do when your dreams don’t match your family’s expectations? When you know exactly what makes you come alive, but everyone around you wants you to play it safe?

That’s the question at the heart of Ayobami, the new film from Nigerian director Olabode Izy, whose deeply personal debut is already stirring conversations among young creatives, especially those torn between obligation and passion.

From watching old Nollywood classics as a child to directing a deeply personal film that’s about to tour Nigerian campuses, Olabode’s love for storytelling has come full circle.



READ THIS: Another ‘One of Them Days’ is coming: Keke Palmer, SZA, and Issa Rae reunite for sequel at TriStar

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the young director walks us through the journey of Ayobami, his latest project that’s more than just a film, it’s a tribute, a lesson, and a conversation starter.

“I was about four or five,” he recalls, “just sitting with my family, watching movies, hearing stories about actors. Those were beautiful moments. That’s where it all started for me.”

That early love eventually grew into a creative calling. With Ayobami, Olabode takes on multiple roles: director, co-writer, producer, and the process has been nothing short of transformative. “You won’t always have all the resources you need, but you must create with what you have,” he says. “That was a big lesson for me.”

For Olabode, intentionality was key. From casting to the energy on set, everything was handpicked. “I was highly selective of who would act in the film. I like to work with the right energy. Everyone came in with raw talent and raw passion. That’s what made it beautiful.”