Duty or Dream? The filmmaker behind ‘Ayobami’ sparks a youth awakening

What do you do when your dreams don’t match your family’s expectations? When you know exactly what makes you come alive, but everyone around you wants you to play it safe?
That’s the question at the heart of Ayobami, the new film from Nigerian director Olabode Izy, whose deeply personal debut is already stirring conversations among young creatives, especially those torn between obligation and passion.
From watching old Nollywood classics as a child to directing a deeply personal film that’s about to tour Nigerian campuses, Olabode’s love for storytelling has come full circle.
In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the young director walks us through the journey of Ayobami, his latest project that’s more than just a film, it’s a tribute, a lesson, and a conversation starter.
“I was about four or five,” he recalls, “just sitting with my family, watching movies, hearing stories about actors. Those were beautiful moments. That’s where it all started for me.”
That early love eventually grew into a creative calling. With Ayobami, Olabode takes on multiple roles: director, co-writer, producer, and the process has been nothing short of transformative. “You won’t always have all the resources you need, but you must create with what you have,” he says. “That was a big lesson for me.”
For Olabode, intentionality was key. From casting to the energy on set, everything was handpicked. “I was highly selective of who would act in the film. I like to work with the right energy. Everyone came in with raw talent and raw passion. That’s what made it beautiful.”
But Ayobami is not just about craft, it’s rooted in grief and love.
A personal loss, a powerful story
The film is dedicated to his late brother, who passed away just two months after filming wrapped. In fact, most of the scenes were shot in his brother’s home.
“He gave us the house, gave us all his resources. But by the time we finished, he was gone. He never even got to see the movie,” Olabode shares. The connection runs even deeper; his brother’s son plays the younger version of Ayobami in the film.
“At our first private screening, his wife and son were there. We had a short moment with him. It was very emotional,” he says quietly.
Duty vs. Desire: The heart of Ayobami
The story of Ayobami explores a dilemma many young Nigerians know all too well: choosing between following your passion and fulfilling your family's expectations.
“So many people around me growing up were doing what their parents wanted, not what they loved,” Olabode explains. “We need to understand the uniqueness of each child and let them follow their path. That’s what Ayobami is about, choosing a life that’s true to you.”
While the film carries deep emotional weight, it also aims to provoke thought. “I want people to feel something,” he says. “Emotions, conversations, memories. After our private screening, the Q&A was so engaging. People saw themselves in the story.”
Taking Ayobami to the people
Recognising how strongly the story resonates with students, Olabode and his team are embarking on a campus tour, bringing Ayobami directly to its core audience.
“The story is really important to young folks, especially those still in school,” he says. “You might have studied what your parents wanted, and that’s fine. But for a fulfilling life, you need to explore what you want to do. That’s why we’re taking this film to the universities.”
The tour will stop at: University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Babcock University, Covenant University, and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
For Olabode, this isn’t just a screening, it’s a call to action.
“Ayobami is a mirror,” he says. “I want young people to see themselves in it, and to feel seen.”
