What’s New on Netflix in September 2025: 10 movies and shows to look out for

September is here: life demands more structure, kids are back in school, offices are buzzing again, and everyone is bracing for the year’s final stretch.

But amidst the hustle, Netflix is serving a lineup that practically begs you to slow down, grab a blanket, and dive into stories that span every mood.



The Wrong Paris

A reality dating show takes an unexpected turn in this romantic comedy. A young woman signs up to find love in Paris, France, only to discover she’s actually competing in Paris, Texas.

Determined to get eliminated, she instead finds herself drawn to the cowboy bachelor at the heart of the show, leading to unexpected sparks and complications.

Love Con Revenge

For those who couldn’t look away from The Tinder Swindler, this true-crime inspired series offers a fresh twist.



After falling prey to an online dating scam, a woman teams up with a private investigator to take down digital predators.



Their partnership unravels the dangers of modern love and the resilience needed to fight back.

Ruth & Boaz

Produced by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, Ruth & Boaz is a modern reimagining of the iconic Biblical romance.



Set against contemporary struggles of faith, love, and resilience, this adaptation reintroduces one of scripture’s most enduring stories in a fresh, heartfelt way.

Beauty in Black: Season 2 (Sept. 11)

The scandalous family drama is back and bloodier than ever. With the once-meek sex worker Kimmie now holding sole ownership of the family’s beauty empire, and their underground trafficking ring, the tables have turned.

Betrayal, revenge, and power struggles dominate as Kimmie rises from survivor to boss, reshaping the family’s fate in shocking ways.



Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: The Fight of the Year

Boxing fans won't want to miss this historic match between two of the sport's greatest fighters. With legacies on the line and rivalries at their peak, this promises to be one of the most thrilling sporting events of the year.

The Dead Girls

Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s novel, this gritty series tells the chilling true story of the Baladro sisters, who rise from brothel owners to feared murderers in 1960s Mexico. It’s a blend of crime drama, history, and psychological intrigue.

Love Is Blind: Brazil — Season 5

This season of the global dating experiment takes a new twist: all participants are over the age of 50.



Proving love has no expiration date, the show follows these hopeful singles as they navigate romance, connection, and the question of whether love can truly be blind.

Love Is Blind: France

French singles enter the infamous pods, meeting, dating, and getting engaged sight unseen. The stakes are high, the emotions raw, and the pursuit of “the one” plays out in true French fashion: passionate, dramatic, and complicated.



Kontrabida Academy

A young restaurant worker stumbles into a strange twist of fate when she’s transported into a TV world, specifically, a school for on-screen villains.



In this comedic fantasy, she finds new purpose, unexpected friendships, and even a chance for revenge against her real-life enemies.

You and Everything Else

Spanning decades, this emotional drama follows two friends whose bond stretches from adolescence to adulthood.



Linked by warmth, rivalry, and unresolved tension, their relationship comes to a heartbreaking climax when one asks the other to accompany her through her final days.

September’s Netflix lineup embodies the season itself: a little spooky, a little romantic, and a lot packed with new beginnings.

