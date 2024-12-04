‘We will continue to invest in Nigerian stories’- Netflix debunks rumour [Exclusive]

Netflix has debunked the rumour of its exit from Nigeria emphasising its commitment to investing in Nigerian stories.

Earlier today, social media got into a frenzy with the news of Netflix leaving Nigeria. With lots of reactions and speculations flying around, the streaming platform was yet to give a statement. However following the report of its alleged exit, Netflix’s spokesperson contacted our reporter to refute the news.

“We are not exiting Nigeria. We will continue to invest in Nigerian stories to delight our members,” said Netflix.

Netflix’s clarification not only debunks these claims but also reaffirms its ongoing commitment to Nigerian storytelling. Over the years, the platform has played a pivotal role in showcasing Nollywood productions to a global audience, curating a diverse collection of local content that ranges from romantic comedies to hard-hitting dramas. The platform has also collaborated with local filmmakers, funding original productions such as Blood Sisters and Aníkúlápó, which have gained international recognition. This investment has reinforced Netflix as a key player in Nigeria’s film and television scene, supporting both established and emerging talents in the industry.