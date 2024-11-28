These movies are leaving Netflix soon; catch them before they're gone

You know that gut-punch feeling when you scroll through Netflix, spot a movie you’ve been meaning to watch, add it to your list and a few weeks on, you don't find it. Yeah, been there.

That's why we put together a list of some of the titles leaving Netflix by December.

Netflix is doing the unthinkable; breaking up with some iconic films. Oh well, I guess contracts end, licenses expire, and before you know it, your favourite movie is ghosting you. But hey, don’t panic. Instead, let’s make the best of it.

I stumbled upon a 2005 classic and it sent me down a rabbit hole of everything else leaving the platform. Spoiler alert: it’s quite the list. So grab your snacks, clear your weekend plans, and let’s talk about some of the movies slipping through our fingers and why you must binge them ASAP.

The Greatest Showman

I bet you’ve seen this one and I know you loved the soundtrack and music. Didn’t you? This is the Gen Z classic. From humble beginnings to high society, Hugh Jackman challenged societal norms with his new circus show. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film stars, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sam Humphrey, Austyn Johnson, Cameron Seely, Ellis Rubin, and Skylar Dunn.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

This biographical musical drama of the talented singer, Whitney Houston is a must-see. It follows young Whitney Houston, a talented young singer, who sings in her church choir. Her life changes when a record producer attends one of her performances and offers her a recording contract. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, from a screenplay by Anthony McCarten, the film stars Naomi Ackie as Houston with Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters in supporting roles.

The Woman King

Viola Davis had us in a chokehold with this one. Sadly, you won’t be seeing this piece on Netflix in a matter of days. This epic is set in the 1820s where a battle-tested general trains a new generation of female warriors to protect their kingdom from a powerful foe. Directed by Gina-Prince Bythewood, the film features Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Shiela Atimm, John Boyega, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne Warren, Masali Baduza, Jordan Bolger, and Jimmy Odukoya.

8 Mile

Set in 1995 Detroit, a talented rapper fights to prove himself on the local hip-hop scene. He must use his rap skills to succeed in a rapping contest as this could be his last chance to get out of the ghetto. Eminem stars in this acclaimed drama loosely based on his life. Directed by Curtis Hanson, other cast members include Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, Evan Jones, Omar Benson Miller, De’Angelo Wilson, Eugene Byrd, Taryn Manning, Michael Shannon, and Anthony Mackie.

Mean Girls