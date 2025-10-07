Everything New on Netflix, Prime Video and Showmax This October

We’ve got moody mysteries for late-night binges, knife-edge thrillers that demand full attention, gentle wish-fulfilment for family viewing, and local epics that showcase African storytelling at scale. Thankfully, Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax have all understood the assignment. Here’s a line-up of the most exciting new titles you can watch this month, plus why they deserve a spot on your watchlist.

1. Wayward (Netflix)

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

Format: Limited Series

Creator: Mae Martin

Starring: Mae Martin, Toni Collette, Sydney Topliffe, Sarah Gadon

Set in the seemingly peaceful fictional town of Tall Pines, Vermont, Wayward follows two students from a boarding school for troubled teens who join forces with police officer Alex Dempsey (played by Mae Martin) to expose a web of sinister secrets.

Beneath the idyllic façade lies a disturbing history tied to the troubled teen industry, generational trauma, and the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

The show’s atmosphere is eerie yet emotionally grounded, blending investigative mystery with psychological tension, perfect for fans of Sharp Objects or Mare of Easttown. Where to Stream: Netflix (Available now)

2. Play Dirty (Prime Video)

Genre: Heist Action Thriller

Director: Shane Black

Based on: Donald E. Westlake’s “Parker” series

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, Gretchen Mol, Thomas Jane, Tony Shalhoub

In this heist thriller, Mark Wahlberg plays Parker, a ruthless thief with a code, who, alongside his expert crew, finds himself in the middle of the heist of a lifetime.

What starts as a racetrack job spirals into a deadly clash with the New York mob, mercenaries, and betrayal from within his own team. Where to Stream: Prime Video (Available now)

3. Dept. Q (Netflix)

Genre: Crime Drama

Based on: Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling novels

Starring: Matthew Goode

Exiled to the basement of the Edinburgh police headquarters after a traumatic shooting, Detective Carl Morck reluctantly heads a newly formed cold case unit meant to boost public relations.

But when the disappearance of prosecutor Merritt Lingard surfaces, Morck and his ragtag team uncover a trail that shakes the city’s elite. Where to Stream: Netflix (Available now)



4. Genie, Make a Wish (Netflix)

Genre: Fantasy, Romantic Comedy (K-Drama)

Writer: Kim Eun-sook

Director: Ahn Gil-ho

Starring: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun-jin

A centuries-old genie, Iblis (Kim Woo-bin), awakens from his lamp only to find Ka-young (Bae Suzy), a young woman with a dark past, as his new master.

She has three wishes; he has nine centuries’ worth of grudges. What follows is a magical, chaotic, and emotionally layered journey of vengeance, redemption, and unexpected love. Where to Stream: Netflix (Streaming now)

5. A Star Brighter Than the Sun (Netflix)

Genre: Romance, Coming-of-Age, Anime

Based on: Manga by Kazune Kawahara

Produced by: Studio Kai

Childhood friends Sae and Koki navigate the turbulent waters of teenage romance in this beautifully animated series.

When Sae realises she’s developed feelings for Koki, she discovers she’s not the only one vying for his heart. The series explores love, friendship, and growing up with emotional honesty and delicate humour. Where to Stream: Netflix

6. The Woman in the Yard (Prime Video)

Genre: Psychological Horror

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby

A mysterious woman dressed in black appears in the yard of a grieving, disabled mother and refuses to leave. As strange occurrences mount, buried secrets come to light in this atmospheric horror film.

This is a smart horror that blends supernatural dread with psychological depth. Where to Stream: Prime Video (Now streaming)



7. Low Priest (Showmax)

Genre: Supernatural Drama (Nigeria)

Two football rivals, Chibuzor and Callistus, visit a sacred shrine in desperation, and the gods respond. One is chosen and blessed to become the High Priest, while the other is cursed, igniting a gripping battle between ambition, fate, and ancient mysticism.

This is a fusion of contemporary Nigerian drama and traditional cosmology. Low Priest is intense and thematically rich. Where to Stream: Showmax



8. Etiti (Showmax)

Genre: Dark Fantasy, African Spiritual Epic

Creators: Basket Mouth & Victoria Izzy

Starring: Elma Mbadiwe, Uzoamaka Onuoha

When fearless warrior Jidenna dies, his spirit is transported to Etiti, a mystical realm governed by the goddess Nwa Ala.