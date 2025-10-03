While eviction is expected, disqualification hits differently. It's the television equivalent of being expelled from school rather than simply graduating or dropping out. It's immediate, it's dramatic.

Over the years, several Big Brother Naija housemates have been disqualified for violating house rules, primarily involving physical violence, aggressive behaviour, and inappropriate conduct.

Here's the complete list of every BBNaija housemate who couldn't make it to eviction Sunday because they broke the rules.



1. Kemen (Season 2: See Gobe, 2017)

The Offence: Sexual misconduct/Inappropriate touching

Kemen holds the unfortunate distinction of being the first housemate ever disqualified from Big Brother Naija, and his offence remains one of the most serious in the show's history. Kemen was kicked out for inappropriately touching another female housemate, TBoss, while she was asleep.



The incident occurred during the night when cameras captured Kemen attempting to touch TBoss inappropriately under the sheets as she slept.

Viewers who saw the footage were immediately outraged, and social media erupted in calls for his removal. Big Brother responded swiftly, and Kemen was disqualified the following day.



Kemen is a popular celebrity fitness and wellness expert [Instagram/KemenFitness]

2. Khloe (Season 3: Double Wahala, 2018)

The Offence: Accumulating three strikes for aggressive behaviour and physical confrontations

Khloe, already known for her bold personality and no-nonsense attitude, became one half of a historic double disqualification in Season 3.

Khloe and K-Brule were disqualified in Season 3 for accumulating three strikes due to aggressive behaviour and physical confrontations.

Throughout her time in the house, Khloe was involved in multiple heated arguments and confrontations with other housemates.

Her temper and willingness to escalate conflicts eventually led to her receiving strikes from Big Brother. Once she accumulated three strikes, disqualification was automatic.



3. K-Brule (Season 3: Double Wahala, 2018)

The Offence: Accumulating three strikes for aggressive behaviour and physical confrontations

K-Brule was disqualified alongside Khloe, making Season 3's double disqualification one of the most dramatic moments in BBNaija history.

Like Khloe, K-Brule accumulated three strikes due to aggressive behaviour and physical confrontations with other housemates.

K-Brule's confrontational approach to conflicts and his inability to de-escalate tense situations led to multiple warnings from Big Brother.

The three-strike system, designed to give housemates chances to correct their behaviour, ultimately couldn't save him from the consequences of repeated rule violations.

4. Tacha (Season 4: Pepper Dem, 2019)

The Offence: Physical violence during an altercation with Mercy Eke

Perhaps no BBNaija disqualification has generated more controversy, conversation, and continued debate than Tacha's removal in Season 4.

Tacha was disqualified after a violent confrontation with Mercy Eke. The altercation, which included pushing and pulling of hair, violated the show's rule against physical violence.

The fight between Tacha and Mercy was the culmination of weeks of tension between the two strong-willed housemates.

On the 28th of September 2019, she was eventually disqualified for physically assaulting ex-housemate and longtime rival, Mercy.

The confrontation escalated quickly, with both women engaging in physical contact that crossed Big Brother's clearly defined boundaries.

What made Tacha's disqualification particularly explosive was that she was one of the season's most popular housemates with an incredibly devoted fanbase. Many believed she had a strong chance of winning the show.

5. Erica (Season 5: Lockdown, 2020)

The Offence: Multiple infractions, including threatening violence, attempting to kiss Kiddwaya after alcohol consumption, and pouring water on Prince's bed

Erica's disqualification in Season 5 remains one of the most heartbreaking moments in Big Brother Naija history.

Erica was disqualified in Season 5 for multiple infractions, creating a perfect storm of rule violations that led to her removal despite being a frontrunner for the grand prize.

The issues began after a Saturday night party where Erica consumed alcohol. Her behaviour afterwards included threatening violence against Laycon (telling him she would harm him outside the house) and pouring water on fellow housemate Prince's bed.

Each of these actions individually constituted rule violations. Still, together they painted a picture of someone who had lost control and was no longer adhering to the behavioural standards required in the house.

Big Brother, having already issued multiple warnings, concluded that disqualification was necessary.



Erica Nlewedim aka Star Girl Erica

6. Beauty (Season 7: Level Up, 2022)

The Offence: Physical violence against Groovy and Illebaye

Beauty made BBNaija history in an unfortunate way when Beauty was disqualified after having a brawl with fellow housemate, Groovy, over claims that he danced with Chomzy. She was also involved in physical violence with Illebaye.

What started as relationship jealousy escalated into physical confrontation. Beauty, upset about Groovy dancing with another housemate, confronted him aggressively.

The situation deteriorated when she also had a physical altercation with Illebaye, removing her wig and cap during the confrontation.

Aside from being disqualified, Beauty became the first housemate to be disqualified within two weeks of the premiere, making her removal particularly shocking. She barely had time to establish herself in the game before her actions led to her exit.



7. Faith (Season 10: No Loose Guard, 2025)

The Offence: Physical assault of fellow housemate Sultana

Faith is the most recent disqualification in Season 10, proving that even as the show evolves, some rules remain non-negotiable.

Faith was disqualified from the ongoing reality TV show after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Sultana.

Details of the confrontation between Faith and Sultana have shocked viewers, as physical violence remains the fastest way to exit the BBNaija house via disqualification.

Faith Adewale becomes the first housemate of the season to be disqualified, cutting short his journey for the ₦150 million grand prize.

The incident serves as another reminder that no amount of game strategy, popularity, or potential can override the fundamental rule against physical violence.

The Game

The prize money for BBNaija has grown significantly over the years. Season 10 offers ₦150 million. With life-changing sums on the line, plus the instant fame and career opportunities that come with appearing on Nigeria's most-watched reality show, the stakes have never been higher.

Yet these disqualifications remind us that no prize, no matter how large, justifies violating basic rules of human decency and respect.

They serve as a warning for future housemates: in Big Brother's house, you can lose everything in an instant if you let emotions override judgment.

For viewers, these moments provide more than just shock value. They spark important conversations about behaviour, accountability, mental health, consent, and the nature of reality television itself. They remind us that the BBNaija house, despite being a game, operates with real consequences for real people.

