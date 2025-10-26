Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc Is Proof That Even Devils Want Love

Chainsaw Man is one of those anime series that instantly carved a place in pop culture the moment it dropped in 2022. Adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s shōnen manga, it follows Denji (voiced by Kikunosuke Toya), a teenager drowning in his late father’s debts, who is reborn as the half-human, half-chainsaw hybrid known as Chainsaw Man.

Together with his loyal devil-dog-turned-heart, Pochita, Denji joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency tasked with fighting terrifying devils that roam Japan.

Now, the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc takes the series in a surprisingly tender direction. Instead of going straight into the blood-soaked chaos the franchise is known for, the first half of the film feels almost like a coming-of-age teen romance . It’s quiet, thoughtful, and sweet.

The Romance That Was Too Good to Be True

The story starts with Denji’s awkward, emotionally stunted self still trying to figure out what love actually means. Early on, we see him go on a movie marathon date with his boss and crush, Makima (Tomori Kusunoki). The sequence where they hop from one cinema to another, dissecting films, is visually clever and filled with subtle emotional cues. It’s one of those rare anime moments where silence does most of the storytelling.

Makima then disappears from the film, and Denji’s world tilts again. He later meets Reze, who is a bright, flirtatious girl who works at a nearby café. Their connection is instant, and there’s something magnetic about her. She’s fun, teasing, and genuinely seems to care for him. For a while, you forget you’re watching Chainsaw Man. Their late-night swim scene, which is softly lit and drenched in blue hues, is dreamlike. You can almost feel Denji’s confusion between lust, affection, and something close to love.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Chainsaw Man without a twist. Reze isn’t just the girl-next-door she is originally portrayed to be; she’s the Bomb Devil, a living weapon who can literally pull the pin on her own heart to explode. When her true identity is revealed, the tone of the movie shifts dramatically from bittersweet romance to explosive chaos. READ ALSO: As a Die-Hard K-Drama Lover, These Are the Romances You NEED to See

Love, Violence, and the Cost of Innocence

When Reze’s betrayal unfolds, it hits Denji (and us) like a gut punch. We watch him lose another piece of his fragile innocence. The film cleverly mirrors Denji and Reze through design: his chainsaw cord and her grenade pin, both symbols of their cursed existence. They’re bound by destruction, yet yearning for connection.

The second half of the film bursts into high action, but not always in the way diehard fans might expect. The city-wide battles are thrilling to watch with streaks of fire, flying debris, and MAPPA’s (a Japanese animation studio) signature animation quality. Yet, the choreography feels strangely restrained. After the brutal fights we’ve seen in the series, the action here feels a little too neat, a little too cinematic. It’s beautiful, yes, but they played it too safe. That said, the emotional depth in this arc is undeniable, as we can all see that Denji’s heartbreak is raw. Reze’s own confusion about her feelings adds layers to her character.

A Visually Stunning But Emotionally Conflicted Film

Visually, The Reze Arc straddles two worlds. There’s a nostalgic, almost old-school anime warmth to its art style that is less polished than Demon Slayer, for example, but more deliberate in tone and texture. It’s not the sharpest animation, but it fits the mood of a story about fleeting love and inevitable destruction.

However, where the movie shines emotionally, it stumbles slightly in pacing and structure. The first hour, devoted to romance, is slow but heartfelt. The second half tries to make up for lost time with heavy action sequences that sometimes feel disconnected from the quiet heartbreak that came before. It’s as though the film can’t decide whether it wants to be a tragic love story or a full-blown action spectacle, and in trying to be both, it never fully becomes either.

