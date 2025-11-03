Call of Duty Is Getting a Movie Adaptation. Should Fans Be Excited?

After years of rumours and false starts, the Call of Duty movie is finally happening. Paramount Pictures has officially teamed up with Activision to bring the blockbuster video game to life, and they’re bringing in two major Hollywood names to make it happen: Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Lone Survivor director Peter Berg. Sheridan and Berg will co-write and produce the live-action film, with Berg also set to direct.

That lineup alone should be enough to make gamers sit up. Sheridan is known for his gritty, emotionally charged storytelling, while Berg has a long resume of high-intensity action films. Together, they’re aiming to turn one of the world’s biggest video games into a movie that feels as thrilling as the campaigns players have spent years immersed in.

The big announcement

According to Deadline , Paramount has officially landed the rights to produce and distribute a Call of Duty movie alongside Activision. Sheridan and Berg have already begun developing the story, which they promise will expand the franchise’s appeal beyond its gaming audience.

The project will be produced through Berg’s company, Film 47, with Sheridan also serving as a producer alongside David Glasser. It’s not the first time Hollywood has flirted with adapting Call of Duty, but this is the most concrete version yet. Earlier talks over the years fizzled out, leaving fans sceptical about whether a big-screen adaptation would ever materialise.

With Sheridan now taking on both writing and producing duties, the project feels closer than ever.

Why Sheridan and Berg fit the job

This collaboration makes sense for more reasons than one. Sheridan and Berg are longtime friends who previously worked together on Hell or High Water and Wind River. Both projects were heavy on emotion, realism, and a sense of moral tension, all of which could translate beautifully into a military-themed film. Berg’s experience with Lone Survivor and Sheridan’s recent success with Lioness show they understand the weight and complexity of stories set around war, duty, and sacrifice. If anyone can make a Call of Duty movie feel grounded instead of cliché, it’s these two.

What the movie could look like

Plot details are still under wraps, but there’s plenty of room to imagine what direction the movie could take. The Call of Duty franchise has covered everything from the Pacific front of World War II to modern conflicts in the Middle East and even futuristic space warfare. Sheridan’s filmography leans toward realism, so the safest bet is that he’ll stick to the brave, boots-on-the-ground type of war story the franchise started with.

Still, the possibilities are wide open. Could we get a full-on Modern Warfare-style thriller, a morally complex story about soldiers in impossible situations, or a blend of historical and modern narratives? Whatever route they choose, it’ll be interesting to see how Sheridan’s storytelling fits into Call of Duty’s high-octane world.

The power of the franchise

It’s easy to see why Paramount is betting big. Call of Duty is a video game, but also a global phenomenon. Since its debut in 2003, it’s sold over 500 million copies worldwide and held the title of best-selling game franchise in the U.S. for 16 consecutive years. If the movie hits the right note, it could open the door to sequels, spin-offs, or even a full-blown cinematic universe. Activision and Paramount are reportedly thinking long-term, eyeing a future where Call of Duty becomes a film-and-TV brand on the same level as Halo or The Last of Us.

Fans aren’t entirely sold

Still, not everyone’s celebrating. Reactions online have been low and also mixed, and for good reason. Hollywood’s record with video game adaptations is manageable at best. For every success like The Last of Us, there’s an Assassin’s Creed or Uncharted that failed to deliver.

Many people are fatigued by the constant announcements that never lead anywhere. The difference this time, though, is the creative power behind it. Sheridan’s reputation for tight, character-driven scripts could give this adaptation a fighting chance. Some fans are cautiously optimistic, hoping the film focuses more on story and emotion than explosions and spectacle.

There’s no release date yet, and production details are still slim, but a Call of Duty movie backed by Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg sounds promising. They’ve both proven they can handle the kind of intensity and realism the franchise demands.