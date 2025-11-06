JAPA: Nollywood Stars Who Packed Their Bags for a New Life Abroad

For many, the move wasn’t about escape; it was about evolution. Whether driven by economic realities, creative burnout, or the pull of stability, these actors have chosen to rewrite their stories in new lands.

Some are thriving in completely different careers, while others continue to tell stories, just on different stages.

Here are seven Nollywood stars who traded filmmaking for a brand-new life abroad.



Grace Charis Bassey (formerly Belinda Effah) New career: U.S. Navy Sailor

Grace Charis Bassey’s story reads like a movie itself. Once one of Nollywood’s brightest young talents, she shocked fans when she revealed she had joined the United States Navy.

For her, the move was deeply personal, a tribute to her late father, a retired Nigerian naval commander. Having attended Nigerian Navy Secondary School, it was almost poetic that she found her way back to the discipline and order of the Navy.

Now an American citizen , Bassey continues to inspire with her story of resilience and reinvention.

Doris Simeon New career: Hairdresser & Entrepreneur

Doris Simeon was once the face of indigenous Nollywood cinema. Many remember her as Dagrin’s girlfriend in Ghetto Dreamz, but long before that, she was a Yoruba film darling, known for her charm and strong performances.

After her divorce in 2011, Doris quietly relocated to the U.S. in 2018, seeking a fresh start. There, she reinvented herself through entrepreneurship.

Today, she works in the hair and beauty industry and supports foster youth and teen mothers through the Heart and Home for Youths program in Maryland.

From red carpets to salon chairs, Doris has found a new way to make people feel beautiful; a fitting twist for a woman whose smile once lit up the screen

Frank Donga

New career: Multimedia Communications Specialist

Before the Japa jokes became memes, Frank Donga was the meme. Born Kunle Idowu, he shot to fame with The Interview, a hilarious web series that turned his fictional unemployed character into a cultural symbol. His dry humour and sharp wit made him one of the most beloved comedians of the 2010s.

But while many expected him to climb higher in Nollywood, Frank Donga took a quieter route to Saskatchewan, Canada.

There, he now works as a multimedia communications specialist with the Ministry of Agriculture, blending storytelling with strategy.

He might no longer be cracking jokes about job interviews, but he’s definitely proof that the hustle can take you anywhere, even into government communications in Canada.

Regina Askia-Williams New career: Family Nurse Practitioner

Once one of Nollywood’s most dazzling queens, Regina Askia-Williams embodied grace, intelligence, and screen presence.

A former beauty queen, Miss UNILAG 1988 and Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 1989, she glided effortlessly into acting with unforgettable roles in Suicide Mission, Full Moon, Dirty Game, and The President’s Daughter.

But at the height of her fame, Regina traded film sets for hospital corridors. Today, she lives in New York City as a certified Family Nurse Practitioner, working to improve healthcare outcomes, particularly within African and immigrant communities.

Beyond medicine, Regina continues to inspire through advocacy for children’s education, women’s empowerment, and community health. She may have swapped the glitz of Nollywood for the grit of healthcare, but her star power remains undimmed, only redirected.

Funsho Adeolu New career: Event Host & Media Producer

Funsho Adeolu is a versatile actor, writer, and producer. He built a loyal following through Yoruba cinema staples like Ile Alariwo and Idoti Oju, earning respect for his work ethic and commanding performances.

Now based in the U.S., Adeolu has seamlessly transitioned from acting to event hosting, and he’s having the time of his life doing it. Viral clips of him dancing joyfully at events earned him the nickname “The Dancing MC.”

Still running his production company, Fynest Media, Adeolu’s new chapter proves one thing: once a performer, always a performer. Only now, the audience wears party clothes instead of sitting in a cinema.



Maurice Ndubueze New career: Physician

In the early 2000s, if you watched a campus-themed Nollywood drama, chances are you saw McMorris “Maurice” Ndubueze. Known for his sharp dialogue and bad-boy charm, he was unforgettable in Final Hour, Married Women on Campus, and Girls’ Cot.

But while many of his peers stayed in film, Maurice took a completely different path. He relocated to the U.S., pursued a medical degree, and now practices as a physician.

