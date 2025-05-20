Grace-Charis Bassey says goodbye to Nollywood, becomes a U.S. Navy Sailor and citizen

In a move that has both surprised and inspired fans across Nigeria and the diaspora, Nollywood actress Belinda Effah, now known as Grace Charis Bassey, has officially traded film scripts for military stripes, graduating from U.S. Navy boot camp and earning her United States citizenship.

This is a remarkable transformation that speaks volumes about her courage, discipline, and sense of purpose.

Taking to her Instagram page, Grace shared the news with a heartfelt caption that left many both emotional and proud:

“First, All Glory To God. Last week, I graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States. This journey wasn’t easy, but I carried my roots, my faith, and my vision every step of the way. Nigeria raised me. America challenged me. I stand today stronger and more determined than ever. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning. In honour of my Late Father - Naval CDR Asido Bassey Effah”