Japa waves hit Nollywood as Veteran actor, Maurice Ndubueze becomes a US Medical Doctor

Nollywood veteran actor, Maurice Ndubueze aka Terror D’Archangel takes a career transition to Medicine in the United States of America.

Ndubueze gave us a good laugh with iconic campus life performances in the early 2000s with his role in several movies including Girls Cot, Old Testament 2, Old Testament, Ass on Fire, and Chasing the Dream.

He has shared the screens with other industry icons like Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Mary Njoku and Funke Akindele. While most of these colleagues have remained in the industry, Maurice isn’t in Nollywood anymore. Nope, your man is now rocking a lab coat and a stethoscope as a medical doctor in the United States. Yup, from terrorizing our screens to saving lives—what a character arc!

This surprising career shift has sparked conversations about the Nigerian dream, and the Nigerian "japa" movement. Over the past decade, countless Nigerians have packed their bags, boarded planes, and started new lives abroad, chasing “greener pastures.” Maurice’s story is just one of many, but it’s an interesting one because, let’s face it, how often does a Nollywood veteran turn into a medical doctor?

The ‘Japa’ wave isn’t new, but it’s been making headlines in recent years as more and more Nigerians seek stability and better prospects abroad. Whether you’re an actor, teacher, or tech guru, the allure of steady income, career growth, and - let’s not forget - constant electricity is hard to ignore.