'It’s no longer about the craft. It’s about clout' - Beverly Osu criticises AMVCA

Nollywood actress and model Beverly Osu has publicly criticised the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), saying the prestigious ceremony has strayed from its original purpose of celebrating filmmaking excellence.
In a series of tweets posted on her verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, May 15, Osu lamented what she described as the growing emphasis on fashion and social media clout over talent and craftsmanship in the Nigerian film industry.
“AMVCA has lost the plot,” she wrote. “It’s time to bring the focus back to the work, not just the wow. This is one of the few times filmmakers unwind, celebrate and reconnect.. Filmmaking in general isn’t a joke.”
Osu continued in a follow-up tweet, expressing concerns that the event is now prioritising virality over substance.
“It’s no longer about the craft. It’s about CLOUT. Social media numbers are being prioritised over performances. The Red carpet feels louder than the awards. The heart of the industry, the storytellers, the technicians, the performers, are being drowned by corsets and algorithms.”
In her final tweet, Osu referenced international film festivals such as Cannes, which recently implemented restrictions on revealing clothing and voluminous gowns to maintain focus on the art of cinema.
“While Cannes is setting boundaries by banning nudity and massive trains on the red carpet to refocus attention on actors and filmmakers, AMVCA is spiralling in the opposite direction,” she stated. “What was once a celebration of African cinematic excellence now looks like a masquerade parade.”
Osu's remarks come amid a broader debate about the current direction of the AMVCA. While the ceremony has grown into a major cultural event celebrating African film and fashion, some industry stakeholders argue that the focus on celebrity appearances and style statements is beginning to overshadow the awards' original purpose.
The 11th AMVCA, held on May 10 in Lagos, featured star-studded appearances and viral red carpet moments, sparking both admiration and criticism online.
Osu’s comments have further fueled discussions about the balance between spectacle and substance in African award ceremonies.
READ MORE: 'I’m Homeless, My Child Is Missing' – Actress Jumoke George makes emotional plea for help