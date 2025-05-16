'It’s no longer about the craft. It’s about clout' - Beverly Osu criticises AMVCA

Nollywood actress and model Beverly Osu has publicly criticised the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), saying the prestigious ceremony has strayed from its original purpose of celebrating filmmaking excellence.

In a series of tweets posted on her verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, May 15, Osu lamented what she described as the growing emphasis on fashion and social media clout over talent and craftsmanship in the Nigerian film industry.

“AMVCA has lost the plot,” she wrote. “It’s time to bring the focus back to the work, not just the wow. This is one of the few times filmmakers unwind, celebrate and reconnect.. Filmmaking in general isn’t a joke.”