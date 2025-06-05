Another ‘One of Them Days’ is coming: Keke Palmer, SZA, and Issa Rae reunite for sequel at TriStar

TriStar Pictures is officially developing a sequel to the surprise comedy smash that brought together Keke Palmer, SZA, and producer Issa Rae in a hilariously chaotic race through South Los Angeles. And yes, Palmer and SZA are expected to reprise their roles, with the original creative dream team also returning for round two. Plot details? Still hush-hush. Directed by Lawrence Lamont in his feature debut and penned by Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton, One of Them Days was that rare lightning-in-a-bottle hit: a smart, raunchy, heart-filled R-rated comedy that raked in over $50 million worldwide after its January release.



It didn't stop there; it became a Netflix mainstay, spending three weeks in the streamer’s Top 10 and pulling in praise from both critics (94% on Rotten Tomatoes!) and fans alike. The first film follows best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), whose chaotic day spirals when Alyssa’s no-good boyfriend burns through their rent money the same day Dreux has an interview for her dream job.



Set in South L.A., the story blended the laid-back absurdity of “Friday” with a fresh, distinctly Gen Z flair and a killer supporting cast that included Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, and Gabrielle Dennis.

But the story behind the story? That’s where the magic really begins. The film was born from the CoCre Lab, a unique incubator at Sony Pictures created in partnership with Issa Rae’s ColorCreative. The lab was designed to find and fund original scripts by diverse, emerging writers. Singleton’s screenplay, originally titled “The Jungles,” spent nearly seven years in development before it finally hit theatres. “It’s something to be really proud of,” said Nicole Brown, president of TriStar Pictures. “A lot of studios want to create programs to find new writers and champion new voices, and a lot of those initiatives fizzled out.” But not this one. Brown described the CoCre Lab as “old-fashioned in the way of believing in writers, believing in talent… and saying, ‘Let’s keep building this relationship.’”