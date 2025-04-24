Juliet Ibrahim joins Nollywood actors to slam Ghanaian TV stations over piracy

Juliet Ibrahim, a celebrated Ghanaian-Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has joined a growing number of voices in the film industry condemning the illicit airing of movies by some television stations in Ghana.

The conversation around media piracy reignited in March when Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli publicly accused Ghanaian broadcasters of showing her films without securing the proper licensing.

More recently, Bimbo Ademoye expressed outrage after a station not only aired her work without approval but also allegedly duplicated her film title and artwork.

Adding her voice to the protest, Ibrahim took to Instagram with a detailed post outlining her personal experience with copyright infringement.

She revealed that despite repeated attempts to address the violations, her films continue to be distributed without her authorisation. “As an independent filmmaker, actress, director, and producer, I find it extremely disheartening to witness the blatant disregard for intellectual property rights by several TV stations operating within Ghana,” she wrote.

The actress explained that some of her films, originally and legally uploaded to her official YouTube channel, Juliet Ibrahim Studios, have been unlawfully downloaded and rebroadcast by unauthorised networks, including Pemsan TV.

“Over the past few months, I’ve observed that some of my films originally and legally uploaded to my official YouTube channel, Juliet Ibrahim Studios, have been pirated, rebroadcast, and exploited by unauthorised Ghanaian television stations, including Pemsan TV, without my permission or that of my team.”



She added that her management and legal team had made formal attempts to resolve the matter, sending cease and desist letters and reaching out directly to the offending stations. However, their outreach was ignored.



“Despite repeated efforts by my management and legal representatives, who have sent cease and desist letters, contacted these networks directly, and offered an opportunity for a formal resolution. Pemsan TV and others have continued to air my work unlawfully, ignoring our calls and refusing to do the needful.”



Ibrahim expressed solidarity with her Nigerian peers who have also spoken out against these exploitative acts, asserting that the issue goes beyond national borders.



“This isn’t just happening to me. I stand in full support of my Nigerian colleagues, Omoni Oboli and Bimbo Ademoye, who are also speaking up against the piracy of their creative works. This is not just a Nigerian issue; it is an African issue, and as a Ghanaian, I am ashamed that our local media houses are playing a central role in such unethical and illegal activities.”

