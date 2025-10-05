BREAKING: Imisi crowned WINNER of Big Brother Naija Season 10! Secures ₦150,000,000

After 10 weeks of 29 housemates supplying viewers with unlimited drama, fun, controversies, emotions, evictions, and one disqualification, Imisi has been declared the winner of the 10th season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Considered one of the strongest contenders for the Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition, Imisi's win is a testament to her popularity among viewers who were endeared to her relatable personality.

As the winner of the 10th season of Big Brother Naija, Imisi will be going home with a whopping ₦150 million, among other prizes she won during her 10 weeks in the house.

Opeyemi Ayanwale Imisioluwa, the 23-year-old fashion designer and actress from Oyo state, made a name for herself on the show as a housemate who thrives on challenges, seeks excitement, and embraces every opportunity to show her depth. Imisi stole the hearts of millions with her unfiltered charm, radiant energy, and that unmistakable “real girl” appeal that glued fans to their screens.

Dubbed the Queen of Vibes, Imisi defied the odds in a season packed with drama, betrayals, and fierce rivalries. While others plotted and schemed, she stayed true to herself, and it paid off BIG time. Her loyal army of supporters, proudly known as the Imistars, went all out, flooding the internet with love and votes.

Even when critics mocked her “Sapa” strategy and street-smart antics, Imisi turned the tables with laughter, light, and pure charisma. She proved that simplicity is indeed the ultimate sophistication. Now ₦150 million richer, the People’s Champ is ready to take her good vibes global, with big plans in comedy, brand endorsements, and content creation.