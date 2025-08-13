'Ghana entertainment will continue to be behind’- Nosa Rex blasts Ghana TV station over piracy

In an impassioned Instagram video, Rex expressed frustration over the infringement, highlighting how such unauthorised airing undermines the investment, creativity, and sweat put into filmmaking.

“Ghana TV station, Ghana TV Station. The TV station wey dey show our film for free. Na Ogun wey go kpai all of una. Ghana entertainment will continue to be behind. As e be say nobody wan get sense tell una say that thing wey una dey no good. I'm using this opportunity to call out all of Ghana TV stations. You guys are all stupid. No disrespect to my fans, you guys know that I love you but e don dey too much. Enough is Enough. I just released Prince of Peace, una don stream am. Why?”

A growing chorus against piracy

Rex’s outburst is not an isolated incident. In recent years, several filmmakers have taken to social media and interviews to call out Ghanaian stations for similar violations.

Omoni Oboli, actress-director, sparked the conversation earlier in 2025 by publicly accusing multiple Ghanaian TV stations of broadcasting her films without licensing .

She called on the broadcasters to stop blatantly disregarding intellectual property rights and warned of potential legal consequences. READ ALSO: Omoni Oboli faces another IP controversy; What’s going on?

Bimbo Ademoye soon followed, alleging that a Ghanaian television station even stole both her film’s title and poster design before airing her content, again without authorisation.

Bimbo Ademoye

Ruth Kadiri, back in 2024, issued a terse warning after discovering one of her films being broadcast without her approval. She sent cease-and-desist notices, stating that further airing would lead to legal action.





