Nollywood actress and producer Bimbo Ademoye has disclosed that she's always scared anytime she's about to release a new movie.

The actress who is on the verge of releasing her latest movie admitted in a social media post that she feels scared and nervous ahead of the release.

Ademoye's upcoming movie, which, according to her, features a star-studded Nigerian cast and top-tier production complete with custom-built sets and long shooting hours, marks a significant milestone for the actress.

Although she didn't announce an official movie release date, Ademoye stated that the countdown to the premiere will begin "tomorrow," which means the movie itself drops really soon.

However, admitting that she's the most nervous she's ever been ahead of a movie release, she noted that she doesn't feel that way because she doesn't think the movie is bad. She added that she trusts her fan base, whom she fondly calls her “cyber family,” to propel the project to success.

She wrote: “Whenever I’m about to release a new movie. I ALWAYS feel scared, not because I don’t trust the cyber family God has blessed me with (I wouldn’t trade you all for anything in this world, by the way), Not Because I feel it’s a bad film, I just get nervous. I’m about to release another movie, and I feel my heart thumping through my chest.

Bimbo Ademoye [Guardian]

"I had spoken to my aunt and my mom about it, and she said, “Everything you get involved in prospers, not because you’re better than anybody, but because, thus says the lord (ok, I’m tearing up).

"Every time I say I’m scared, I have people tell me, ‘You have the best fanbase ever, so you’re covered.’ Yes, I’m about to drop a new movie, yes, I’m very nervous (this is the most nervous I’ve ever been, actually), yes, I know you guys got me.

"But this is me saying a very big thank you to God, and a very big thank you to you guys, for the deep love you’ve shown me. There’d be no me without you. Ever. God knew I needed you, and I may not know all of you. But know that I love you so much!

"Having Said that. Tomorrow, we begin our countdown. I’d not give a release date yet, but if you know me, you know I only count down when the release is closer. So yes, we’re getting a new movie in a couple of days. It stars the best actors in Nigeria, and when I tell you we made magic, I mean we made magic!

"Sets were built from scratch, hours and hours of filming, sun up to sun down, just for you, the best. Turn on your notifications, tell whoever that we have something coming! We have whipped it up in the kitchen, now it’s almost time to eat. Brace up. WE ARE COMING.”