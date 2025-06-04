Netflix ups subscription costs in Nigeria again

For the third time since 2024, global streaming powerhouse Netflix has increased its subscription prices in Nigeria. This marks the first hike for 2025 and reflects the company's continued pricing revisions across various markets.

The Premium Plan, which allows streaming on multiple devices in ultra-high definition, now comes with a price tag of ₦8,500 per month, a 21.43% leap from its previous ₦7,000 rate.

According to Netflix’s updated pricing page, the Standard Plan, which includes HD streaming on two screens, now costs ₦6,500, representing an 18.18% increase from its earlier price of ₦5,500.

Subscribers on the Basic Plan will now pay ₦4,000, up 14.29% from ₦3,500, while the most budget-friendly tier, the Mobile Plan, has gone from ₦2,200 to ₦2,500, a 13.64% bump.