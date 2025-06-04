Netflix ups subscription costs in Nigeria again

For the third time since 2024, global streaming powerhouse Netflix has increased its subscription prices in Nigeria. This marks the first hike for 2025 and reflects the company's continued pricing revisions across various markets.
The Premium Plan, which allows streaming on multiple devices in ultra-high definition, now comes with a price tag of ₦8,500 per month, a 21.43% leap from its previous ₦7,000 rate.
According to Netflix’s updated pricing page, the Standard Plan, which includes HD streaming on two screens, now costs ₦6,500, representing an 18.18% increase from its earlier price of ₦5,500.
Subscribers on the Basic Plan will now pay ₦4,000, up 14.29% from ₦3,500, while the most budget-friendly tier, the Mobile Plan, has gone from ₦2,200 to ₦2,500, a 13.64% bump.
A pattern of price adjustments
This latest increase follows two previous ones in 2024, one in April, and another just three months later in July. At the time, Netflix justified the hikes as part of a wider global strategy to boost revenue and support the platform's growing catalogue of original and licensed content.
“As we invest in and improve Netflix, we’ll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements,” the company shared in a statement to shareholders. “This helps drive the positive flywheel of additional investment to further improve and grow our service.”
Although the company hasn’t explicitly blamed inflation for the latest hike, it did acknowledge that pricing is influenced by regional economic realities, including inflation, currency fluctuations, and local taxes.
Inflation meets entertainment
Nigeria is currently facing a harsh economic climate, with inflation steadily driving up the cost of virtually everything, from groceries to fuel. In this context, the rising price of digital entertainment is yet another blow for consumers.
As households try to navigate steep increases in food and transportation costs, streaming services are becoming increasingly inaccessible. The pressure is further compounded by recent moves from telecom companies, who raised data prices by 50%, making it even more expensive for users to enjoy streaming platforms like Netflix.
Nigeria is not alone
Netflix’s price hikes aren’t limited to Nigeria. The company has rolled out similar increases across other major markets, including the United States, the UK, and France.
On the African continent, South Africa also saw a price revision just last month. Three out of four Netflix plans were affected:
The Mobile Plan jumped 20%, from R49 ($2.67) to R59 ($3.21).
The Standard Plan rose from R159 ($8.70) to R179 ($9.78).
The Premium Plan now costs R229 ($12.53), up from R199 ($10.87).
Only the Basic Plan, holding steady at R99 ($5.40), remains unchanged.
New South African customers are already seeing the new rates, while existing users will experience the increase in their upcoming billing cycles.