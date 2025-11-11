My first introduction to the world of anime was through Studio Ghibli films like Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro, and you could say that was light work. I then watched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix, covering all three arcs (Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, Mugen Train Arc, and Entertainment District Arc), and I was gobsmacked. For someone new to anime , Demon Slayer set the bar sky-high, and no other anime series or film I’ve watched since has come close.

It has everything to keep a viewer utterly hooked, and every element is impeccable. The layered character development, the tragic, beautifully told stories of the demons, the comic relief, the emotional pull of every character’s backstory, and, most importantly, the excellent fight choreography and the gore of it all.

With the release of the film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, this franchise has reached staggering new heights, and I'm honestly not surprised. Released across different dates from July through September in multiple countries, Demon Slayer has been utterly demolishing box-office records globally, painting the world a beautiful shade of red.

Some of its successes include a global gross of over $682 million to become the highest-grossing anime and Japanese film of all time, while also setting a new record for the fastest film to earn 10 billion yen in Japan in just eight days; this dominance was mirrored in North America, where it became the highest-grossing international film ever in the United States and secured the biggest opening weekend for an anime film in U.S. history with an estimated $70 million.

As an avid fan, I’m thrilled to witness the success of Demon Slayer because it is unequivocally well-deserved. Everyone should watch this greatness, but I can't help but wonder what this juggernaut means for the world of anime going forward. There are two distinct sides to this coin, which is precisely why I believe that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is fundamentally going to change the world of anime.

Global Domination and Higher Budgets

The sheer excellence of Demon Slayer and the Infinity Castle film is creating a ripple effect. More and more people are becoming interested not just in the franchise itself, but also in the wider anime pool. A win for one is truly a win for all. The combined success of series like Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man has also shown that anime can and should compete with Hollywood blockbusters. It's no longer a niche ‘cartoon’ relegated to dedicated or ‘otaku’ fans. It is now a global phenomenon, a genuine cultural event.

The Switch to Cinematic Action

The most significant change, however, is the shift from releasing episode cycles to producing films. Perhaps the biggest shift Infinity Castle represents is the move from episodic series to feature-length films. Given Demon Slayer’s record-breaking theatrical run, more anime studios are starting to see the potential in cinema releases.

Take Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc , released in Japan in September and in North America in October 2025. With a modest $4 million budget, it went on to gross $158 million globally, making it Studio MAPPA’s highest-grossing film to date. The success of Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man has shown that anime films can be both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Now, other studios are likely to follow suit by producing films instead of filler episodes. Whether this new format will improve storytelling or simply commercialise it further remains to be seen.

When Greatness Comes at a Cost

Of course, with great success comes great pressure. The move towards theatrical releases, while exciting, could shift the industry’s focus from storytelling to profitability. Films are faster, flashier, and more profitable than serialised episodes, which means studios may prioritise spectacle over emotional depth. Not every anime needs a cinema-sized story, and not every studio has the resources of Ufotable.

There's also the risk of burnout for both animators and fans. The anime industry is notorious for its brutal production schedules and overworked artists. Larger film budgets may ease that slightly, but the expectation to deliver "cinematic quality" for every release could make things even more demanding.

The Future of Anime Requires a Balance

The success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle tremendously benefits the entire anime industry. It legitimises the medium on a world stage, demands higher budgets, and validates the passion of the artists and writers who create these worlds. The hope is that the industry can strike a balance. The rise of theatrical films doesn’t have to mean the end of serialised anime.

If anything, it should complement it by helping the medium reach wider audiences while boosting funding for an industry that consistently produces visual masterpieces under demanding time pressures. The question now is whether the industry can harness that power to improve the entire ecosystem, or if it will simply become a new, slightly more inaccessible, blockbuster film. For now, I'm watching with bated breath, and frankly, I can’t wait to see the next part of the trilogy!