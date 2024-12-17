Mercy Aigbe's December release, ‘Thin Line’ makes  ₦28.5 million since its release

Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line has grossed ₦28.5 million at the box office since its release on December 13, 2024.

Thinline is up against tough competition this December from other high-budget holiday films, including projects from Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ayo “AY” Makun, and Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia. However, with December being a prime month for the industry, Thinline has already established itself as a strong contender for audiences looking for an engaging drama this festive season.

Distributed by Cinemax, the film is a compelling drama that delves into themes of faith, betrayal, and redemption, drawing audiences in with its intense narrative.

Starring Uzo Arukwe, Jaiye Kuti, Cute Abiola, Yvonne Jegede, and others, the film is directed by Akay Mason. Before its nationwide release, Thinline already raked in N3.5 million from advanced screenings.

Mercy Aigbe has established herself as a powerhouse in the Nigerian film industry. In 2016, she took a significant step towards nurturing new talent by founding the Mercy Aigbe Gentry School of Drama. Renowned for her versatility and commanding presence, Aigbe has starred in and produced countless films, earning her a reputation as one of Nollywood's most influential actresses.