BBNaija S10: Sabrina Expresses Gratitude to Multichoice

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she thanked the organisers of the reality show and reflected on her experience in the house.

“I am thankful to the Big Brother organisation and Multichoice for choosing me, for giving me the opportunity to grace the stage, and for allowing me to meet such lovely and beautiful housemates. My moments on this social experiment will never ever be forgotten.”

Sabrina described her short stay in the house as a life-changing journey, one that pushed her beyond her comfort zone and left her with unforgettable memories. “The experience allowed me to grow, to push myself beyond my comfort zone, and to connect with people in ways I will never forget. It is truly a life-changing journey that I will always cherish.”



RECOMMENDED: BBNaija 10/10: Bright Morgan becomes first housemate to receive a double strike; here’s the full story

ADVERTISEMENT

While expressing gratitude, she also admitted that the past week had been filled with uncertainty and unanswered questions regarding her exit from the show.

“This past week, however, has been filled with uncertainty, questions, and silence. I was taken through days that tested my patience and strength, and while I still do not have the answers I deserve, one thing is clear: I am strong, I am healthy, and I am in good spirits."

"I have never had any prior medical history or health issues, which is why this entire experience has been so confusing. I was cleared, yet I was still kept without explanation. Even now, I continue to wait for answers, trusting that the truth will come to light in time.” ALSO READ: BBNaija 10/10: Sabrina accuses showrunners of stopping her return to the show

Despite the ambiguity surrounding her exit, Sabrina maintained a positive outlook, emphasising her faith, resilience, and gratitude towards her supporters.

“My journey has only just begun, and I know that everything happening now is preparing me for what lies ahead. I am also deeply thankful for the incredible community of fans and supporters around me."



ADVERTISEMENT

"Though the answers remain unclear, I believe they will come in due time. Until then, I will walk in faith, hope, and gratitude, knowing that this is only the beginning of a bigger story.

Just like Biggie said, I am special, a rare one in a world like this, someone the world cannot ignore. Time will tell. My confidence is in the Lord Almighty, the Author and the Finisher of my story."



READ TOO: BBNaija 10/10: Week 3 Drama, Tears, Fights and Strikes - The Highlight

Sabrina’s latest statement comes after earlier concerns about her abrupt exit, which she initially described as confusing.