Moses Babatope joins advisory committee for TIFF’s new market initiative

Set to debut in 2026, this ambitious new market will run from September 10 to 16, bringing together major players from across the global film and television landscape.

TIFF: The Market is poised to become a key destination for industry professionals looking to connect, discover new talent, and broker international deals. For Babatope, it’s a fitting next chapter in his mission to globalise African cinema.

“ Nile Media Entertainment Group was created to build a complete ecosystem for African storytelling, not just to make great films, but to ensure they travel, find audiences, and build lasting value. The new TIFF: The Market offers the kind of intentional, global space we need, where African stories can meet opportunity,” Babatope said.

He further emphasised the importance of platforms like TIFF that are rooted in equity and expansive vision.

“TIFF’s intentionality matters because it means our creators won’t have to shrink to fit old moulds. Here, a Nollywood epic can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Hollywood, not as niche, but as art that demands its rightful spotlight.”