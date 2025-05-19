Moses Babatope joins advisory committee for TIFF’s new market initiative

Set to debut in 2026, this ambitious new market will run from September 10 to 16, bringing together major players from across the global film and television landscape.
TIFF: The Market is poised to become a key destination for industry professionals looking to connect, discover new talent, and broker international deals. For Babatope, it’s a fitting next chapter in his mission to globalise African cinema.
“Nile Media Entertainment Group was created to build a complete ecosystem for African storytelling, not just to make great films, but to ensure they travel, find audiences, and build lasting value. The new TIFF: The Market offers the kind of intentional, global space we need, where African stories can meet opportunity,” Babatope said.
He further emphasised the importance of platforms like TIFF that are rooted in equity and expansive vision.
“TIFF’s intentionality matters because it means our creators won’t have to shrink to fit old moulds. Here, a Nollywood epic can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Hollywood, not as niche, but as art that demands its rightful spotlight.”
Babatope joins a distinguished group of global thought leaders on the advisory committee, including Michael Barker (Sony Pictures Classics), Arianna Bocco (MUBI), Janet Brown (BBC Studios), Diana Bustamante Escobar, Jeongin Hong (Megabox), Laura Michalchyshyn (Blue Ant Studios), and Vicki Dobbs Beck (Lucasfilm and ILM).
They’ll work alongside previously announced members: Niv Fichman, Vincent Maraval, Jérôme Paillard, Noah Segal, Monique Simard, Roeg Sutherland, and Kerry Swanson; collectively representing a cross-section of the world’s most influential media minds.
The project has also garnered strong governmental support, with the Canadian Federal Government committing C$23 million (US$16.5 million) to its development. According to TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, the goal is to radically transform how screen content is financed, discovered, and distributed:
“We’re designing TIFF: The Market to meet the fast-changing needs of the global screen industries. We plan to grow the power of screen storytellers by bringing dealmakers, talent and audiences together in a new, much bigger way.”
Echoing the sentiment, Anita Lee, TIFF’s Chief Programming Officer, added:
“As the momentum continues to build for TIFF: The Market’s launch, we have gathered together experts across all parts of the screen industries. Their extensive global knowledge and experience will be invaluable in helping us shape and deliver a best-in-class event that will support the industry of today and for the future.”
In a celebratory Instagram post, Babatope shared a heartfelt message with his followers and supporters:
“This is a big W and the message is clear, the world is hungry for new voices, big bold stories, and powerful visionaries. It’s Africa to the world as we celebrate CNIC @mosesbabatope who joins @tiff_net Toronto International Film Festival’s Global Advisory Committee with top execs from Sony Pictures, LucasFilm, BBC Studios, MUBI and more, shaping the future of storytelling across film, TV, digital and beyond. Oh, and the newly revamped TIFF Market? Backed by Canada’s Federal Government. This is a win for the continent, for every filmmaker, dreamer, and storyteller who dared to believe we belonged on the world’s biggest stages.”
With this new appointment, Babatope not only represents a win for Nollywood but also strengthens Africa’s growing presence in global media circles.
As TIFF prepares to unveil its revamped market platform, all eyes will be on how African voices, under his guidance, will shape the stories the world consumes next.