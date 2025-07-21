Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘The Cosby Show’ star, dies at 54 in accidental drowning

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Hollywood actor best known for playing Theo Huxtable on the iconic sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54 following a tragic drowning incident in Costa Rica.

According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department (OIJ), Warner drowned on Sunday afternoon while swimming at Playa Grande de Cocles, a beach located on the country’s Caribbean coast in Limón province. Authorities say he was pulled out to sea by a strong current while enjoying a swim, and though bystanders quickly rushed to help and brought him to shore, it was too late.

The Red Cross responded to the emergency but found Warner without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the local morgue for formal identification and autopsy.

Warner rose to fame in the 1980s for his role as the witty and relatable Theo Huxtable, the only son of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashad. His portrayal of Theo earned him widespread acclaim and made him a mainstay in American households for eight seasons.

Beyond The Cosby Show, Warner built a steady career in television and music, with appearances in series like Sons of Anarchy, The Resident, and Reed Between the Lines.

His sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues alike mourning the loss of a talented actor and respected figure.