Saudi Arabia’s 'Sleeping Prince' passes away after 20 years in a coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled Al Saud, known around the world as the “Sleeping Prince,” has died after spending more than two decades in a coma. He passed away on Friday, July 19, at a hospital in Riyadh. He was just 36 years old.

Al-Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud. His life took a tragic turn in 2005 when, as a young military cadet studying in London, he was involved in a devastating car crash that left him with a severe brain haemorrhage. From that moment on, he never regained consciousness.

For 20 years, Prince Al-Waleed remained in a coma, kept alive on a ventilator at the King Abdulaziz Medical Centre in Riyadh. Through it all, his father stood by him, holding on to hope, refusing to give up, and rejecting any suggestion to take his son off life support.

Over the years, Prince Khaled became known for his unwavering devotion. He frequently shared photos and updates from his son’s bedside, sometimes marking holidays, other times just sharing quiet moments, all in a bid to show love and faith, no matter how long the wait.