I don’t have the capacity to womanise - Timini Egbuson

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has rejected the widely held notion that he womanises.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Culture League podcast, Timini explained that his busy schedule as an actor does not leave enough time for him to womanise.

The 38-year-old actor noted that his work in Nollywood takes so much of his time that he often wonders how his friends who womanise find the time to do it.

He explained that his typical day is spent on set, often wrapping up exhausted by 11 p.m., leaving him with no time or energy for romantic pursuits, let alone juggling multiple partners.

On the podcast, which also featured Super Eagles star Victor Boniface and comedian Bovi, Timini revealed that he has been single for the past two to three years.

He said, “A lot of people assume that I’m a womaniser. But I’m not. In the past two, three years, Nollywood has taken over my life in a way that there’s no room, except you will be the most unserious [to womanise].

“I even wonder how some of my friends who womanise, date four or five girls simultaneously, have time to attend to all of them. Because from being on set all day to getting back tired at 11 pm, I will now start chatting a lady? I don’t have the capacity for that. So, I’m not in the street as people may think I am.”

While acknowledging the public perception of him as a “bad boy,” Timini admitted he finds the image entertaining but insisted it doesn’t reflect his real-life choices.