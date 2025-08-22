KAVA Launches Early Access on Web as Nollywood Streaming Goes Global with UK Launch

African storytelling just unlocked a new chapter as KAVA, the Nigerian-born streaming platform, announced exclusive early access on kava.tv at its UK launch on Thursday, August 21st.

First unveiled in Lagos, Nigeria in July 2025, the service now extends its reach to diaspora audiences with a web-first rollout, ahead of mobile and smart TV app availability in the coming weeks. Backed by Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group (Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, FilmOne Studios), and Chinaza Onuzo, CEO of Inkblot Productions, it represents a bold move to make Nollywood as globally accessible as Hollywood.

At launch, early-access viewers can stream a premium catalogue of over 30 Nollywood titles, from post-theatrical blockbusters to exclusive originals, with fresh content added weekly. For the UK and Africans in the diaspora, KAVA is positioning itself as a cinematic home away from home.