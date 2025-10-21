Jollof+ Partners with Showmax to Promote Entertainment and Financial Stability in Nigeria

In a move that combines entertainment with smart financial habits, Jollof+, Nigeria’s fast-rising digital savings platform and Baobab Nigeria’s flagship product, has announced a new partnership with Showmax, Africa’s leading streaming service. The collaboration will reward new users who sign up on the Jollof+ app with exclusive Showmax subscription vouchers, offering a double treat of financial empowerment and premium entertainment.

The partnership marks a creative milestone in Jollof+'s mission to make saving not just easy, but exciting. It reinforces the brand’s message that building financial discipline doesn’t have to be boring; users can enjoy life while making sound money decisions.

“We understand that Nigerians want balance; they want to save and still live fully,” said Eric Ntumba, CEO, Baobab Nigeria. “Partnering with Showmax gives us the perfect opportunity to reward users with something fun while reinforcing our commitment to helping them build healthier savings habits.”

Since its launch last year, Jollof+ has been redefining how Nigerians save. The platform recently surpassed ₦13billion in user savings, underscoring its growing credibility and adoption nationwide. This partnership with Showmax adds a refreshing twist to the brand’s journey, connecting finance with lifestyle in a way that resonates with Nigeria’s vibrant youth and working-class audience.

Showmax, known for its extensive collection of local and international movies, series, and originals, also welcomes the partnership as an opportunity to connect with a growing digital-savvy audience in Nigeria. “We’re excited to collaborate with Jollof+ in this initiative that rewards people for making smart choices,” said Adedotun Adegbite, Senior Specialist, Partner Communications, Showmax West Africa. “Entertainment and savings may seem like worlds apart, but this partnership proves that they can coexist beautifully.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the campaign, new users who sign up and activate their savings plan on Jollof+ will receive Showmax vouchers, unlocking access to thousands of movies, TV shows, and original African content like WURA, FLAWSOME, Real House Wives of Lagos, House of Dragons and lots more. This gives customers an opportunity to grow their savings while enjoying premium entertainment from one of Africa’s most popular streaming platforms.

Jollof+ continues to position itself as a verified, regulated, and secure platform that Nigerians can trust. As a product Baobab Nigeria, a respected financial institution with 38 branches nationwide, Jollof+ combines innovation with a strong financial backbone. The platform is fully regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), guaranteeing that all customer deposits are safe.

The partnership with Showmax marks the beginning of a new era in customer engagement and rewards. Users can expect more lifestyle collaborations, referral programs, and in-app benefits designed to make savings goals both achievable and enjoyable.

Jollof+’s focus remains unwavering: to empower Nigerians to build wealth steadily and confidently, with the assurance that their funds are safe and their financial partner is credible.

#FeaturedPost